Anthony Edwards Wins 2026 All-Star Game MVP, Leads Team Stars to Win in New Format

The young NBA breakout stars of Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey, Chet Holmgren and Cade Cunningham won the new All-Star Game format on Sunday as their Team Stars took down the other American team, Team Stripes, 47-21 in the final.

Edwards was named the All-Star Game MVP after he scored 13 points in Team Stars’ first game of the night, including a clutch three-pointer to force overtime, where his team got the eventual win. Against Team World, he hilariously took the tip-off against Victor Wembanyama (a battle he did not win), though Edwards’s side still got the dub in overtime.

ANTHONY EDWARDS CLUTCH —



What a sequence. 🔥



pic.twitter.com/Voowf7sYOc — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 15, 2026

Edwards had 11 points in Team Stars’ sole loss of the night, which came against Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Kevin Durant of Team Stripes; the Stars would later get their revenge in the championship game. Leonard had an incredible 31-point performance against Team World and was the MVP frontrunner if the final had gone a different way.

The revamped All-Star format included three teams competing in round-robin play and a final that followed. All three games in round-robin play didn’t disappoint, but it seemed that the veterans on Team Stripes ran out of gas after playing two 12-minute games ahead of the final.

