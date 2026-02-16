Anthony Edwards Wins 2026 All-Star Game MVP, Leads Team Stars to Win in New Format
The young NBA breakout stars of Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey, Chet Holmgren and Cade Cunningham won the new All-Star Game format on Sunday as their Team Stars took down the other American team, Team Stripes, 47-21 in the final.
Edwards was named the All-Star Game MVP after he scored 13 points in Team Stars’ first game of the night, including a clutch three-pointer to force overtime, where his team got the eventual win. Against Team World, he hilariously took the tip-off against Victor Wembanyama (a battle he did not win), though Edwards’s side still got the dub in overtime.
Edwards had 11 points in Team Stars’ sole loss of the night, which came against Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Kevin Durant of Team Stripes; the Stars would later get their revenge in the championship game. Leonard had an incredible 31-point performance against Team World and was the MVP frontrunner if the final had gone a different way.
The revamped All-Star format included three teams competing in round-robin play and a final that followed. All three games in round-robin play didn’t disappoint, but it seemed that the veterans on Team Stripes ran out of gas after playing two 12-minute games ahead of the final.
Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.Follow blakesilverman