Chris Mannix’s NBA All-Star Game Reserves Projections

On Sunday, the NBA will announce the reserves for next month’s All-Star Game, filling out the rosters for the three, eight-player teams in a revamped USA vs. The World format.

Unlike the starters, who are chosen from a blend of fans, players and media vote, reserves are selected by NBA coaches. Thus, my ballot is unofficial. But here is who would have received my votes.

Western Conference

The Easy Votes

Anthony Edwards, G, Timberwolves

Kevin Durant, F, Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, F, Clippers

Deni Avdija, F, Trail Blazers

Chet Holmgren, F, Thunder

Jamal Murray, G, Nuggets

Edwards had a strong case for a starting spot. He’s averaging career-highs in points and efficiency numbers and is a terrific two-way player. Durant has been a seamless fit in Houston while Murray finally ends his All-Star drought. Holmgren has been a workhorse in Oklahoma City, posting career-highs in scoring (17.9 points) on an efficient 57.1% shooting while being the best rim protector outside of San Antonio—all in fewer than 30 minutes per game.

I’ve seen some ballots without Leonard on them. Huh? Leonard has missed 13 games this season, but he has been spectacular in the other 33. Since Dec. 19, Leonard is averaging 31.1 points per game. He’s shooting 50.6% from the floor and 43.1% from three. He has played in 16 games during that stretch. The Clippers won 14 of them.

Avdija is a lock, too. Avdija has been outstanding for the way-better-than-expected Blazers who have a real shot at ending a five-year playoff drought. A lot of people laughed when Portland surrendered two first-round picks for Avdija in 2024. No one is laughing now.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is averaging career-highs in points and efficiency numbers this season. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Tough Call

Dillon Brooks, F, Suns

I’m with Charles Barkley on this one. Statistically, Brooks may not be the best player on his own team—Devin Booker gets that nod—but Brooks has been such a culture changer in Phoenix which, incredibly, is fighting for a top-four seed. Like in Memphis and Houston, Brooks has helped a young roster believe it can win. The swagger he plays with is infectious, and he should be rewarded for it.

Apologies to …

Alperen Şengün, C, Rockets

Devin Booker, G, Suns

James Harden, G, Clippers

LeBron James, F, Lakers

Şengün and Booker are both putting up All-Star-worthy numbers and miss out in part because of All-Stars on their own teams. Harden has been a workhorse (35.5 minutes per game, his high in three years with the Clippers) but his efficiency numbers haven’t been great and over the last month have been getting worse. And two reps from the Clippers? Tough sell.

Now, James. Take James’s name off his numbers and you’d see a fringy All-Star candidate. He’s been inefficient from three and below average defensively. Any vote for James would be a nostalgic one. There are simply better candidates.

Clippers guard James Harden has been a workhorse this season, but likely will not get an All-Star nod. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eastern Conference

The Easy Votes

Donovan Mitchell, G, Cavaliers

Scottie Barnes, F, Raptors

Jalen Johnson, F, Hawks

Mitchell has been a steady bright spot in Cleveland’s uneven season, averaging nearly 30 points per game with near career-best efficiency numbers. He had a strong case for starting and is a lock as the first reserve. As is Barnes, at least on my ballot. Remember that inefficient 2024–25 season? Barnes’s shooting numbers have rebounded (he’s connecting on a career-best 49.9% from the field) and his rebounding (8.3 per game) and playmaking (5.6 assists) are again giving off Scottie Pippen vibes.

I’m putting Johnson on the easy vote list, too. Johnson was trending toward an All-Star spot last season before injuries derailed it. This season he has been even better, with career-highs in scoring (22.9 points per game), rebounding (10.5, including an NBA-best nine defensive rebounds per game) and assists (7.9). In Trae Young’s early season absence Johnson proved he could be an offensive hub. Consider this the first of many All-Star nods.

Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is averaging nearly 30 ppg this season as the steady spot in Cleveland’s up-and-down campaign. | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Tough Calls

Jalen Duren, C, Pistons

Norman Powell, G, Heat

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Knicks

Derrick White, G, Celtics

Michael Porter Jr., F, Nets

Duren has been a revelation in Detroit, evolving from a physical, screen-setting center with a Steven Adams–like ceiling to a 22-point per game scorer with a … well who knows what he can be if he ever expands his game beyond 10 feet. When you are the No. 1 team in the East, you earn two All-Star spots.

Powell just missed out on the Western Conference All-Star team last season. He gets my vote in this one for the scoring (23 points per game) and swag (unquantifiable) he has brought to Miami. He’s not the two-way talent his teammate, Bam Adebayo, is, but he’s been an engine behind this weird, perpetual motion Heat offense.

Towns was tough. There’s a lot of noise around Towns right now, and it would surprise absolutely no one if this is his final season in New York. But he’s still a super productive scorer (20.2 points per game), a volume rebounder (an NBA-best 11.6 per game) and three-point sniper. His defense leaves a lot to be desired but the Knicks are +3.2 when Towns is on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass, so that’s something.

White is an interesting case. His shooting numbers have cratered this season but the numbers don’t tell the full story. White is among the NBA’s most reliable two-way guards, a menace on the ball and at the rim who has taken on a bigger playmaking role on a team that astonishingly has a better offensive rating this season (120.6, per NBA.com) than it did last season (119.5). White is a big reason why.

And who had Porter emerging as an All-Star in his first season in Brooklyn? MPJ has thrived in a bigger role, posting career-best numbers. He’s pushing 40% from three while attempting nearly 10 threes per game. And he is, for the third year in a row, proving to be a durable player. He may not be with the Nets by the time the All-Star Game rolls around, but he deserves to be in it.

Apologies to …

Bam Adebayo, C, Heat

Josh Giddey, G, Bulls

Pascal Siakam, F, Pacers

Joel Embiid, C, 76ers

Franz Wagner, F, Magic

Adebayo, as noted above, has been his usual two-way force in Miami, but Powell took his spot. Giddey was on an All-Star trajectory but he missed nearly a month with injury and has been shaking off some rust since his return. Siakam has been outstanding in Indiana and it’s a little hypocritical to reward Porter, whose Nets have the same number of wins as Siakam’s Pacers. But Porter’s numbers are a little better so he gets the good player on a bad team nod.

Injuries kept Wagner out of the mix. He’s shooting a career-best 36.8% from three but has played only 26 games this season. Similarly, Embiid is putting up All-Star numbers: 25.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists (his little shovel pass to Tyrese Maxey on Thursday led to a game-winning bucket against Sacramento). And he’s averaging nearly 29 points in January. But … he’s played 27 games. If he had played 10 more, Embiid would be headed back to the All-Star Game.

