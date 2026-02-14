Damian Lillard is now a three-time Three-Point Contest champion, after besting Devin Booker in a tight showdown on Saturday.

Lillard, who is out for the season after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs last season, stepped into the competition having won in 2023 and ’24. The Trail Blazers guard poured in a final-round score of 29, but Booker was on pace to top him before missing his last three shots on the final rack. He settled for second place and a score of 27. Booker went last after leading the way with 30 points in the opening round. The Suns star was the champion in 2018.

Lillard is the third player to win the event three times, joining Craig Hodges (1990, ’91 and ’92) and Larry Bird (1986, ’87 and ’88).

Lillard caught fire during his final round. He hit 14 of his first 16 shots, including a bonus logo ball. It was an incredible performance by Lillard.

Hornets rookie guard Kon Knueppel advanced to the final round but settled for third place after scoring 17 points.

Booker led all seven competitors with his 30 in the first round. Lillard and Knueppel each had 27 to advance. Cavs star Donovan Mitchell just missed with 24, Heat guard Norman Powell had 23, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray finished with 18, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey had 17 and Bucks forward Bobby Portis finished with 15.

Knueppel came out of the gate on fire as the first competitor. He looked like he might be the player to beat.

In the final round he flopped a bit and racked up only 17 points.

Damian Lillard status update

Last season, Lillard tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of Milwaukee’s opening round playoff series against the Pacers last season. After the campaign was over, the Bucks opted to waive him and stretched the remaining $103 million left on his contract. A few weeks later, he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Portland. He will not play this season.

The 35-year-old nine-time All-Star should be fully healthy to open the 2026–27 season. Last season, he averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 36.1 minutes per game. He played in 58 contests and shot 37.6% from three-point range. Portland is hoping he can be that productive when he returns.

