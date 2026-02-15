Heat Forward Keshad Johnson Wins 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson took home the crown in the 2026 NBA slam dunk contest Saturday. He defeated Spurs rookie Carter Bryant in the final round with a total score of 97.4 with a 49.6 on his first dunk in the final and a 47.8 on his final slam.

Johnson’s first dunk in the final round earned three 50 scores from the judges for a full score of 49.6 after he went between the legs and underneath the backboard for his best slam in the final.

Keshad Johnson from UNDERNEATH THE BACKBOARD 😮



Tap to watch the Final Round of @ATT Slam Dunk: https://t.co/BpnjnxQ8vC pic.twitter.com/6mgM297GPP — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2026

Bryant followed Johnson’s impressive slam with one of the best dunks of the night and earned a 50 across the board. He tossed the ball to himself and went between the legs on the way up to take the lead over Johnson.

CARTER BRYANT WITH A 50 🔥



He needs a 47.5 on his final attempt to win @ATT Slam Dunk!



Tap to watch: https://t.co/Cc3TznvNLr pic.twitter.com/YMeqAi2whh — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2026

Johnson took off from just inside the free-throw line for his final dunk of the contest, earning a 47.8 where Bryant needed a 47.5 to get the win. Bryant couldn’t throw down his final attempt, putting down a last-second dunk to get on the board with a 43, which ultimately gave the second-year Heat forward the win.

RUNNING WINDMILL JAM FOR THE WIN!



Keshad Johnson is your 2026 @ATT Slam Dunk Champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jAhyHzesvr — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2026

In the opening round, Johnson jumped over rapper E-40 and dunked with one hand behind his head. That slam earned Johnson a 47.4 to take the early lead, later advancing to the final on a reverse dunk.

Who is NBA slam dunk contest champion Keshad Johnson?

Johnson is in his second year with the Heat after Miami signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NBA draft. He’s appeared in 21 games this year, averaging 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game.

He started his college career at San Diego State and transferred to Arizona for a fifth season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Wildcats before his professional career. He signed a two-way contract with the Heat after going undrafted, which was converted to a rest-of-season deal during his rookie season with a club option for this year that Miami picked up.

Johnson dominated in the G League last season with Miami’s affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce, scoring 17.6 points with 8.6 rebounds per game. He’s made four appearances for the Skyforce this year, including a 29-point game against the Oklahoma City Blue on Monday.

