NBA All-Star Game Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star weekend is upon us and there are a ton of events set to be packed into three days.



The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles is set to host the NBA’s midseason classic in the biggest event yet held at the Clippers’ new palace.

What follows is a cheat sheet All-Star weekend, with all the big events listed, including their time and where they’ll be broadcast.

NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

NBA Creator Cup

Thursday, Feb. 12, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA App, NBA.com, @NBA YouTube

The Creator Cup will feature a 3-on-3 tournament involving top social media creators. The four-team tournament will take place at the LA Convention Center.

All-Star Celebrity Game

Druski reacts a shot during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Friday Feb. 13, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

The yearly celebrity game will lead things off on Friday night, with celebs like Keegan-Michael Key, Simi Liu, Taylor Frankie Paul, Shams Charania, and Amon-Ra St. Brown duking it out. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mookie Betts will be among the coaches.

Rising Stars Game

Feb. 13, 9 p.m. ET, Peacock

The Rising Stars game will feature a four-team tournament this year, as Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter will all lead teams of first and second-year players, and Austin Rivers will have a squad filled with G Leaguers.

Stephon Castle will lead Anthony’s squad, while Kon Knueppel and Kel’El Ware will lead Team T-Mac. Vince Carter’s squad will be led by VJ Edgecombe, Derik Queen and Kyshawn George. Rivers’s team features three-time slam dunk champion Mac McClung.

Team Melo and Team Austin are set to tip off at 9 p.m., with Team T-Mac vs. Team Vince set for 9:55 p.m. The championship is scheduled to begin at 10:35 p.m.

NBA HBCU Classic

Friday Feb. 13, 11 p.m. ET, Peacock

The HBCU Classic will close Friday night’s festivities, and will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood with tip-off set for 11 p.m. Hampton University will face off with North Carolina A&T. It will be the fifth edition of the NBA HBCU Classic.

The @_HamptonU and @ncatsuaggies Men’s Basketball teams are headed to #NBAAllStar 2026 in Los Angeles to compete for the #NBAHBCUClassic crown!



The conversation continues during @CAABasketball Media Day, presented by @TheFieldOf68, on Thursday, Oct. 2.



Who are you rooting for? pic.twitter.com/SkX4Fuw1p6 — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) October 1, 2025

Three-Point Contest

Saturday Feb. 14, 5 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

The three-point contest will lead off Saturday’s events, with a stacked field that includes a player recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Two-time champion Damian Lillard will participate despite being out for the season after suffering the injury last year. He’ll battle with Knueppel, Devin Booker, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, Bobby Portis, and Norman Powell.

Shooting Stars Challenge

Saturday Feb. 14, NBC, Peacock

After being part of All-Star weekend from 2004 through ‘15, the Shooting Stars Challenge is back in 2026. The competition will feature four three-person teams and has a two-round format. Teams will be given 70 seconds to score points by hitting shots placed at seven locations on the court. Each team member will shoot in a set order at each spot. The four teams are listed below.

Team All-Star: Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren and Richard Hamilton

Team Cameron: Jalen Johnson, Kon Knueppel, Corey Maggette

Team Harper: Dylan Harper, Ron Harper Jr., Ron Harper

Team Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Allan Houston

The Shooting Stars Challenge will take place after the three-point contest.

Slam Dunk Contest

Mac McClung competes in the Slam Dunk Contest. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Saturday, Feb. 14, NBC, Peacock

The 2026 Slam Dunk Contest will conclude the action on Saturday night, and we are set to have a new champion in 2026. Three-time reigning champion Mac McClung is out this year, and in his place are Spurs forward Carter Bryant, Heat forward Keshad Johnson, Magic guard Jase Richardson and Lakers center Jaxson Hayes.

The dunk contest will begin after the Shooting Stars Challenge.

NBA G League Next Up Game

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m., NBA App

The G League will have its version of an All-Star game a few hours before the NBA does. The L.A. Convention Center will host the contest that will feature four teams playing a tournament against each other.

NBA All-Star Game

Kevin Durant dunks at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Sunday Feb. 15, 5 p.m., NBC, Peacock

The 2026 NBA All-Star game will feature three teams, two United States squads and one world team, playing four 12-minute games. The teams will be USA Stars, USA Stripes, and Team World.

In the opening game, USA Stars will face Team World, with the winner facing USA Stripes in Game 2. Game 3 will feature the Game 1 loser going head-to-head with USA Stripes.

The two teams with the best records will then play in a championship game loosely scheduled for 7:10 p.m. If all three teams are 1-1, the two teams with the best point differential will play each other in the final.

The teams are listed below.



USA Stars: Scottie Barnes, Devin Booker, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Anthony Edwards, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Johnson, Tyrese Maxey (coached by J.B. Bickerstaff)

USA Stripes: Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant, Brandon Ingram, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Norman Powell (coached by Mitch Johnson)



Team World: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Deni Avdija, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Alperen Şengün, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama (coached by Darko Rajaković)

