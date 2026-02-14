NBA Slam Dunk Contest Winners: Full List From 1984 to Now

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is a staple of the league’s All-Star weekend . Each year the contest is held the night before the All-Star Game itself, giving the opportunity for basketball’s highest flyers to show off their creativity and dunking skill. Once upon a time it was the highlight of the weekend and a can’t-miss event on any sports fan’s calendar.

The prestige has worn off in the modern era, though. The risk of injury and a fear of failure in the social media era means stars are largely loath to participate . For the last 10 years the lineups for every dunk contest have largely been made up of lesser-known names and G League players. There are still some good dunks but the shine of it all has faded. It would only take one good dunk contest to reverse course, but the chances of seeing such a contest grow slimmer by the year.

Nevertheless, with the arrival of this year’s event it marks a good time to look back on the rich history of dunk contest winners with another player set to be crowned.

Every NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner

WINNER YEAR CITY Larry Nance 1984 Denver Dominique Wilkins 1985 Indianapolis Spud Webb 1986 Dallas Michael Jordan 1987 Seattle Michael Jordan 1988 Chicago Kenny Walker 1989 Houston Domonique Wilkins 1990 Miami Dee Brown 1991 Charlotte Cedric Ceballos 1992 Orlando Harold Miner 1993 Salt Lake City Isiah Rider 1994 Minnesota Harold Miner 1995 Phoenix Brent Barry 1996 San Antonio Kobe Bryant 1997 Cleveland Vince Carter 2000 Oakland Desmond Mason 2001 Washington, D.C. Jason Richardson 2002 Philadelphia Jason Richardson 2003 Atlanta Fred Jones 2004 Los Angeles Josh Smith 2005 Denver Nate Robinson 2006 Houston Gerald Green 2007 Las Vegas Dwight Howard 2008 New Orleans Nate Robinson 2009 Phoenix Nate Robinson 2010 Dallas Blake Griffin 2011 Los Angeles Jeremy Evans 2012 Orlando Terrence Ross 2013 Houston John Wall 2014 New Orleans Zach LaVine 2015 New York City Zach LaVine 2016 Toronto Glenn Robinson III 2017 New Orleans Donovan Mitchell 2018 Los Angeles Hamidou Diallo 2019 Charlotte Derrick Jones Jr. 2020 Chicago Anfernee Simons 2021 Atlanta Obi Toppin 2022 Cleveland Mac McClung 2023 Utah Mac McClung 2024 Indianapolis Mac McClung 2025 San Francisco

NBA Slam Dunk Contest history

In case you were unaware, the first true Slam Dunk Contest did not take place in 1984, which is seen as the first “official” dunk contest in the league’s record books. Instead it debuted nearly 10 years earlier with the American Basketball Association.

The ABA birthed the dunk contest for its own All-Star Game in 1976. The legendary Julius Erving placed first and earned the first-ever dunk contest crown. The league merged with the NBA later that year and the Slam Dunk Contest transitioned to the NBA All-Star Game for the 1976–77 season; Darnell Hillman of the Pacers won but didn’t get a trophy until 2017.

The dunk contest then disappeared until ‘84. That year the NBA held All-Star weekend in Denver, the city which played host to the ABA’s first dunk contest in ‘76, so it was fitting to re-introduce the contest that season. It wound up a huge hit and has been a staple of All-Star activities ever since.

Best Slam Dunk Contests ever

As mentioned above the quality of the Slam Dunk Contest has oscillated over the years. Even so, there are a few that stand out above all others as the very best in the history of the event.

The second official NBA Slam Dunk Contest in ‘85 is a strong contender for one of the better contests in the history of the event. Michael Jordan participated as a rookie and his showing helped vault him to superstardom. It also showed the basketball world what “Air Jordan” really meant. The fact that he got to face off against Dominique Wilkins made it all the better. But their rematch in ‘88 was an even more impressive showing. It brought us Jordan’s famous free throw line dunk and took place in front of a rocking Chicago crowd.

As far as the contest with the actual best dunks go, it’s hard to beat the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest featuring Vince Carter. The Hall of Famer put on an absolutely incredible performance featuring some of the all-time greatest dunks basketball fans will ever see. In some ways his performance might have saved the Slam Dunk Contest as an All-Star staple; the league didn’t hold one in the two seasons prior to Carter’s amazing show.

In the modern era there is no better Slam Dunk Contest than the ‘16 face-off between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon. Both stars were capable of jumping through the roof and brought a sincere creativity to the floor not seen since Gerald Green blew out a candle on the back of the rim nearly a decade prior. Gordon’s under-the-legs dunk while jumping over the Magic mascot is an indelible image in the history of the Slam Dunk Contest.

