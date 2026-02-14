SI

NBA Slam Dunk Contest Winners: Full List From 1984 to Now

Looking back at every winner of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest over the years. 
The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is a staple of the league’s All-Star weekend. Each year the contest is held the night before the All-Star Game itself, giving the opportunity for basketball’s highest flyers to show off their creativity and dunking skill. Once upon a time it was the highlight of the weekend and a can’t-miss event on any sports fan’s calendar. 

The prestige has worn off in the modern era, though. The risk of injury and a fear of failure in the social media era means stars are largely loath to participate. For the last 10 years the lineups for every dunk contest have largely been made up of lesser-known names and G League players. There are still some good dunks but the shine of it all has faded. It would only take one good dunk contest to reverse course, but the chances of seeing such a contest grow slimmer by the year. 

Nevertheless, with the arrival of this year’s event it marks a good time to look back on the rich history of dunk contest winners with another player set to be crowned.

Every NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner

WINNER

YEAR

CITY

Larry Nance

1984

Denver

Dominique Wilkins

1985

Indianapolis

Spud Webb

1986

Dallas

Michael Jordan

1987

Seattle

Michael Jordan

1988

Chicago

Kenny Walker

1989

Houston

Domonique Wilkins

1990

Miami

Dee Brown

1991

Charlotte

Cedric Ceballos

1992

Orlando

Harold Miner

1993

Salt Lake City

Isiah Rider

1994

Minnesota

Harold Miner

1995

Phoenix

Brent Barry

1996

San Antonio

Kobe Bryant

1997

Cleveland

Vince Carter

2000

Oakland

Desmond Mason

2001

Washington, D.C.

Jason Richardson

2002

Philadelphia

Jason Richardson

2003

Atlanta

Fred Jones

2004

Los Angeles

Josh Smith

2005

Denver

Nate Robinson

2006

Houston

Gerald Green

2007

Las Vegas

Dwight Howard

2008

New Orleans

Nate Robinson

2009

Phoenix

Nate Robinson

2010

Dallas

Blake Griffin

2011

Los Angeles

Jeremy Evans

2012

Orlando

Terrence Ross

2013

Houston

John Wall

2014

New Orleans

Zach LaVine

2015

New York City

Zach LaVine

2016

Toronto

Glenn Robinson III

2017

New Orleans

Donovan Mitchell

2018

Los Angeles

Hamidou Diallo

2019

Charlotte

Derrick Jones Jr.

2020

Chicago

Anfernee Simons

2021

Atlanta

Obi Toppin

2022

Cleveland

Mac McClung

2023

Utah

Mac McClung

2024

Indianapolis

Mac McClung

2025

San Francisco

NBA Slam Dunk Contest history

In case you were unaware, the first true Slam Dunk Contest did not take place in 1984, which is seen as the first “official” dunk contest in the league’s record books. Instead it debuted nearly 10 years earlier with the American Basketball Association. 

The ABA birthed the dunk contest for its own All-Star Game in 1976. The legendary Julius Erving placed first and earned the first-ever dunk contest crown. The league merged with the NBA later that year and the Slam Dunk Contest transitioned to the NBA All-Star Game for the 1976–77 season; Darnell Hillman of the Pacers won but didn’t get a trophy until 2017.

The dunk contest then disappeared until ‘84. That year the NBA held All-Star weekend in Denver, the city which played host to the ABA’s first dunk contest in ‘76, so it was fitting to re-introduce the contest that season. It wound up a huge hit and has been a staple of All-Star activities ever since.

Best Slam Dunk Contests ever

As mentioned above the quality of the Slam Dunk Contest has oscillated over the years. Even so, there are a few that stand out above all others as the very best in the history of the event. 

The second official NBA Slam Dunk Contest in ‘85 is a strong contender for one of the better contests in the history of the event. Michael Jordan participated as a rookie and his showing helped vault him to superstardom. It also showed the basketball world what “Air Jordan” really meant. The fact that he got to face off against Dominique Wilkins made it all the better. But their rematch in ‘88 was an even more impressive showing. It brought us Jordan’s famous free throw line dunk and took place in front of a rocking Chicago crowd. 

As far as the contest with the actual best dunks go, it’s hard to beat the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest featuring Vince Carter. The Hall of Famer put on an absolutely incredible performance featuring some of the all-time greatest dunks basketball fans will ever see. In some ways his performance might have saved the Slam Dunk Contest as an All-Star staple; the league didn’t hold one in the two seasons prior to Carter’s amazing show. 

In the modern era there is no better Slam Dunk Contest than the ‘16 face-off between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon. Both stars were capable of jumping through the roof and brought a sincere creativity to the floor not seen since Gerald Green blew out a candle on the back of the rim nearly a decade prior. Gordon’s under-the-legs dunk while jumping over the Magic mascot is an indelible image in the history of the Slam Dunk Contest. 

