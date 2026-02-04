NBA Adding Kawhi Leonard to NBA All-Star Game Roster After Surprising Omission

One of the most surprising omissions from the initial NBA All-Star Game roster was Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who was not among the 10 starters or 14 reserves chosen to play at the game.

The NBA announced Tuesday that commissioner Adam Silver has named Leonard to the All-Star Game roster this year. Since the NBA All-Star Game is taking on a USA vs. World format featuring two teams comprised of USA players and one team of international players, Leonard will join the games to help get the number of U.S. All-Stars up to 16 players.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as an addition to the U.S. player pool for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game (Sunday, 2/15 on NBC & Peacock). pic.twitter.com/XRajGpreOQ — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2026

Per Charania, reserve Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to play for the World team at the All-Star Game, helping create the need for Leonard on the roster. Towns, who grew up in New Jersey, has competed internationally for the Dominican Republic since he was 16.

So far this season, Leonard ranks seventh in scoring, averaging 27.6 points along with 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the 23–26 Clippers. This will mark his seventh appearance at the NBA All-Star Game.

Leonard will be the lone Clipper representing the team at the All-Star Game, who will host the event at their home arena, the Intuit Dome. The game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated