LeBron James on If Wednesday Was His Final Game in Cleveland: 'It Very Well Could Be'

LeBron James and the Lakers traveled to Cleveland on Wednesday night to play against his hometown team in the Cavaliers—the franchise where James has played two different stints and won one of his four championships.

Akron, Ohio will always be home to James, and the Cavaliers franchise will always carry a special meaning to James in the context of his illustrious 23-year career.

The Lakers fell to the Cavaliers 129-99 on Wednesday night, but the story on the Los Angeles side was with James, who was honored with a tribute video on a night when he became the first player in NBA history to eclipse 60,000 career minutes.

James has not publicly addressed his future beyond this season, but when asked whether or not Wednesday could have been his final game in Cleveland, he did not shy away from the possibility.

"Every road arena I'm in, I try to take everything in and not take any moments for granted," James said after the loss to the Cavaliers. "It could be [my last game in Cleveland]. Obviously, I haven't made a decision on the future, but it very well could be. ... Obviously it means a little more here personally because I grew up 35 minutes south of here."

LeBron on if tonight is the last time he played in Cleveland:



"It very well could be" pic.twitter.com/XEGF6qzyzj — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 29, 2026

James finished with 11 points, five assists, and three rebounds in the loss, which, as James alluded to, very well could have been his final game in Cleveland.

The Lakers will look to bounce back in the win column on Friday against the Wizards.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated