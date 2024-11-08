SI

Anonymous NBA Scout Makes Bold Claim About Victor Wembanyama's Offensive Game

Wembanyama's slow shooting start has come under the microscope.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama's offensive game has come under the microscope.
As San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama navigates his second season in the NBA, his three-point shooting continues to be under the microscope.

A year ago, Wembanyama starred as a rookie, scoring 21.4 points per game on 46.5% shooting from the floor to go along with 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks per contest en route to capturing NBA Rookie of the Year.

Despite a strong first season, Wembanyama hit only 32.5% of his three-point attempts, a number that is expected to improve as his career goes on. However, in year two, he has made only 14 of 62 (22.6%) threes in his first eight games of the season, leading one NBA scout to unload on the current state of Wembanyama's offensive game.

"He's absolutely awesome on defense, and not impactful at all on offense. He just looks like he's playing without a whole lot of direction," an anonymous NBA scout told ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

The scout noted that overall he was bullish on Wembanyama's outlook on that end of the floor, but that there's plenty of room to grow. A separate scout echoed the long-term sentiment of Wembanyama's offensive game.

"There's a reason he's shooting so many, but it still feels like he's giving the opposition a break every time he does it right now."

Wembanyama's offensive improvement will come with time, and once he reaches it, he will be one of the most impactful players on both ends of the floor that the league has ever seen.

