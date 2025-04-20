Bam Adebayo Had Blunt, NSFW Reaction to Facing Off Against Former Heat Teammate
The Miami Heat are headed back to the NBA playoffs following their 123-114 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, and are now primed for a first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
As the first No. 10 seed ever to make the postseason after their play-in tournament run, the Heat are playing with house money, and despite being a heavy underdog, don’t seem too worried about at least one player on the Eastern Conference's one-seeded Cavs.
"I don't give a f— about Max Strus," Bam Adebayo told reporters when asked about the guard on Sunday.
For context, Strus played with Adebayo and the Heat for three seasons before signing a 4–year, $63 million contract with Cleveland in the summer of 2023.
Though the comment from Miami's center seemed a bit tongue-in-cheek, as he ultimately flashed a smile, it still adds a layer to what could shape up to be quite an interesting first-round matchup.
Tip-off for Game 1 is set for 7:00 p.m. from Cleveland's Rocket Arena.