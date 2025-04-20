SI

Bam Adebayo Had Blunt, NSFW Reaction to Facing Off Against Former Heat Teammate

Miami will take on Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Mike Kadlick

Adebayo isn't worried about Strus.
Adebayo isn't worried about Strus. / Screenshot via @WillManso on X.
In this story:

The Miami Heat are headed back to the NBA playoffs following their 123-114 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, and are now primed for a first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As the first No. 10 seed ever to make the postseason after their play-in tournament run, the Heat are playing with house money, and despite being a heavy underdog, don’t seem too worried about at least one player on the Eastern Conference's one-seeded Cavs.

"I don't give a f— about Max Strus," Bam Adebayo told reporters when asked about the guard on Sunday.

For context, Strus played with Adebayo and the Heat for three seasons before signing a 4–year, $63 million contract with Cleveland in the summer of 2023.

Though the comment from Miami's center seemed a bit tongue-in-cheek, as he ultimately flashed a smile, it still adds a layer to what could shape up to be quite an interesting first-round matchup.

Tip-off for Game 1 is set for 7:00 p.m. from Cleveland's Rocket Arena.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA