Basketball Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 Finalists
A strong list of nominees should create a compelling class of 2025 for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as it typically does during NBA All-Star weekend, has released the ballot of nominations for its Class of 2025. Players, coaches, referees and contributors are all considered for the Hall of Fame.
Several of the most notable were highlighted on the Basketball Hall of Fame's Twitter page on Friday:
Below is a comprehensive list of all 2025 nominees from the respective committees: North America, Women's, Contributor, International, Women's Veteran and Veteran.
North American Nominations
- 2008 US Men's Olympic Team (Team)
- Carmelo Anthony (Player)
- Rick Barnes (Coach)
- Gene Bartow (Coach)
- John Beilein (Coach)
- Tom Chambers (Player)
- John Clougherty (Referee)
- Danny Crawford (Referee)
- Terry Cummings (Player)
- Jack Curran (Coach)
- Bobby Dibler (Referee)
- Don Donoher (Coach)
- Billy Donovan (Coach)
- Mark Few (Coach)
- Robert Foley (Coach)
- Mike Gminski (Player)
- Anfernee Hardaway (Player)
- Lou Henson (Coach)
- Robert Horry (Player)
- Marques Houtman (Player)
- Dwight Howard (Player)
- Marques Johnson (Player)
- Marv Kessler (Coach)
- Bill Laimbeer (Player)
- Jim Larranaga (Coach)
- Mike Leonardo (Coach)
- Maurice Lucas (Player)
- Jack Madden (Referee)
- Shawn Marion (Player)
- Rollie Massimino (Coach)
- Gary McKnight (Coach)
- Bill Morse (Coach)
- Dick Motta (Coach)
- Jack Nagle (Coach)
- Jim Phelan (Coach)
- Don Richardson (Coach)
- Doc Rivers (Coach)
- Lee Rose (Coach)
- Stan Spirou (Coach)
- Harry Statham (Coach)
- Amar’e Stoudemire (Player)
- Reggie Theus (Player)
- Jerry Welsh (Coach)
- Buck Williams (Player)
Women's Nominations
- Leta Andrews (Coach)
- Jennifer Azzi (Player)
- Sue Bird (Player)
- Lisa Bluder (Coach)
- Doug Bruno (Coach)
- Cheryl Ford (Player)
- Wanda Ford (Player)
- Sylvia Fowles (Player)
- Bridgette Gordon (Player)
- Chamique Holdsclaw (Player)
- Becky Martin (Coach)
- Taj McWilliams-Franklin (Player)
- Debbie Miller-Palmore (Player)
- Maya Moore (Player)
- Ticha Penicheiro (Player)
- Ruth Riley (Player)
- Mike Thibault (Coach)
- Marian Washington (Coach)
- Dean Weese (Coach)
- Chris Weller (Coach)
- Andrew Yosinoff (Coach)
Contributor Nominations
- Micky Arison
- Pete Babcock
- Dick Baumgartner
- Henry Bibby
- Bernie Bickerstaff
- Marty Blake
- Tal Brody
- Vic Bubas
- Tremaine Dalton
- Bill Duffy
- Wayne Duke
- Bill Foster
- Mike Fratello
- Bob Gibbons
- Roberto Gonzales
- Simon Gourdine
- Tim Grgurich
- Dennis Jackson
- Junius Kellogg
- Johnny “Red” Kerr
- Tom Konchalski
- Bobby Lewis
- Dan Lynch
- Fred McCall
- Jack McCloskey
- Jon McGlocklin
- Speedy Morris
- Dennis Murphy
- Curly Neal
- Jack Powers
- Jim Riswold
- Will Robinson
- Gene Shue
- Oris “Dino” Smiley
- Scott Tarter
- Donnie Walsh
- World Wheelers
International Nominations
- David Blatt (Coach)
- Jean-Jacques Conceicao (Player)
- Mirza Delibasic (Player)
- Jorge Garbajosa (Player)
- Marc Gasol (Player)
- Andrew Gaze (Player)
- Panaglotis Giannakis (Player)
- Giuseppe Giergia (Player)
- J.R. Holden (Player)
- Dusan Ivkovic (Player)
- Andrei Kirilenko (Player)
- Vladimir Kondrashin (Coach)
- Marcos Leite (Player)
- Ettore Messina (Coach)
- Juan Carlos Navarro (Player)
- Andres Nocioni (Player)
- Fabricio Oberto (Player)
- Jose Ortiz (Player)
- Amaury Pasos (Player)
- Modesto Palauskas (Player)
- Togo Soares (Player)
- Penny Taylor (Player)
- Amaya Valdemore (Player)
- Ranko Zeravica (Coach)
Women's Veteran Nominations
- 1982 Cheyney State NCAA Final Four Team (Team)
- Molly Bolin (Player)
- Alline Banks Sprouse (Player)
- Edmonton Commercial Grads (Team)
- Fort Shaw Indians School (Team)
- John Head (Coach)
- Yolanda Laney (Player)
- Nashville Business College (Team)
- Lometa Odom (Player)
- Hazel Walker (Player)
- Valerie Walker (Player)
Veteran Nominations
- 1936 US Olympic Team (Team)
- 1972 US Olympic Team (Team)
- Tom Blackburn (Coach)
- Charles Brown (Player)
- Freddie Brown (Player)
- Malcolm Brown (Player)
- Boid Buie (Player)
- Mack Calvin (Player)
- Jack Coleman (Player)
- Leroy Edwards (Player)
- Leo Ferris (Contributor)
- World B. Free (Player)
- Travis Grant (Player)
- Bobby “Showboat” Hall (Contributor)
- Jack Hartman (Coach)
- Cam Henderson (Coach)
- Robert Hopkins (Player)
- Charles Keinath (Player)
- Greg Kelser (Player)
- Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (Team)
- Abe Lemons (Coach)
- Henry Logan (Player)
- Loyola of Chicago (Team)
- Billy Markward (Contributor)
- Jack McKinney (Contributor)
- Bill Melchionni (Player)
- Francis Meehan (Player)
- Lucias Mitchell (Coach)
- Joe Mullaney (Coach)
- Richard Mullins (Player)
- Willie Naulls (Player)
- Ben Newman (Contributor)
- Don Otten (Player)
- Louis Pieri (Contributor)
- Kevin Porter (Player)
- William J. Reinhart (Contributor)
- Mel Riebe (Player)
- Glenn Roberts (Player)
- Lennie Rosenbluth (Player)
- Kenny Sailors (Player)
- Bernard “Red” Sarachek (Contributor)
- Fred Schaus (Contributor)
- Sam Schulman (Contributor)
- Paul Silas (Player)
- Ralph Simpson (Player)
- Dick Van Arsdale (Player)
- Tom Van Arsdale (Player)
- Cleo Vaughn (Player)
- Lambert Will (Contributor)
- Gus Williams (Player)
- John Williamson (Player)
- Max Zaslofsky (Player)
