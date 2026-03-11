Biggest Individual Scoring Games in NBA History: Bam Adebayo’s 83 Shockingly Overtakes Kobe

Bam Adebayo made history on Tuesday night, shocking the NBA world with an 83-point outburst against the Wizards.

The game pushed Adebayo past Kobe Bryant for the second spot on the list of all-time scoring games in NBA history, trailing just Wilt Chamberlain and his legendary 100-point game.

Wilt’s 100 lives on as essentially a legend, with just a black-and-white photo to commemorate the occasion. When Kobe dropped 81, we all wondered whether it was the closest we would ever see to someone recreating Wilt’s achievement. With his monster game, Bam gave us new reason to believe that the most miraculous games basketball has to offer are still ahead.

The 80-point club is an exclusive one in the NBA, with Bam joining Wilt and Kobe as just its third member. After the win, Adebayo was asked what it meant to pass Bryant with his historic night.

“To me it’s wondering what he’d say,” Adebayo said. “To be 83 and you pass him, my mind is like, What would he say to me? Cause I always wanted to have a conversation with him. He’ll probably say, ‘Do it again.’ Just a surreal moment being in the company with somebody you idolized growing up.”

Adebayo’s 83-point game was just the 16th time in NBA history a player has eclipsed 70 points, and he’s the first to do it since Luka Dončić and Joel Embiid both reached the mark four days apart in January 2024. Wilt is the only player to do it more than once, and he did it six times, because most Wilt stats read like tall tales.

Below is a list of every 70-point game in NBA history. Who will be next to reach the mark?

Player Team Points Year Wilt Chamberlain Philadelphia Warriors 100 1962 Bam Adebayo Miami Heat 83 2026 Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers 81 2006 Wilt Chamberlain Philadelphia Warriors 78 1961 Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks 73 2024 David Thompson San Francisco Warriors 73 1978 Wilt Chamberlain Philadelphia Warriors 73 1962 Wilt Chamberlain San Francisco Warriors 73 1962 Wilt Chamberlain San Francisco Warriors 72 1962 Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers 71 2023 Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers 71 2023 David Robinson San Antonio Spurs 71 1994 Elgin Baylor Los Angeles Lakers 71 1960 Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers 70 2024 Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 70 2017 Wilt Chamberlain San Francisco Warriors 70 1963

