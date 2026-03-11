Biggest Individual Scoring Games in NBA History: Bam Adebayo’s 83 Shockingly Overtakes Kobe
In this story:
Bam Adebayo made history on Tuesday night, shocking the NBA world with an 83-point outburst against the Wizards.
The game pushed Adebayo past Kobe Bryant for the second spot on the list of all-time scoring games in NBA history, trailing just Wilt Chamberlain and his legendary 100-point game.
Wilt’s 100 lives on as essentially a legend, with just a black-and-white photo to commemorate the occasion. When Kobe dropped 81, we all wondered whether it was the closest we would ever see to someone recreating Wilt’s achievement. With his monster game, Bam gave us new reason to believe that the most miraculous games basketball has to offer are still ahead.
The 80-point club is an exclusive one in the NBA, with Bam joining Wilt and Kobe as just its third member. After the win, Adebayo was asked what it meant to pass Bryant with his historic night.
“To me it’s wondering what he’d say,” Adebayo said. “To be 83 and you pass him, my mind is like, What would he say to me? Cause I always wanted to have a conversation with him. He’ll probably say, ‘Do it again.’ Just a surreal moment being in the company with somebody you idolized growing up.”
Adebayo’s 83-point game was just the 16th time in NBA history a player has eclipsed 70 points, and he’s the first to do it since Luka Dončić and Joel Embiid both reached the mark four days apart in January 2024. Wilt is the only player to do it more than once, and he did it six times, because most Wilt stats read like tall tales.
Below is a list of every 70-point game in NBA history. Who will be next to reach the mark?
Player
Team
Points
Year
Wilt Chamberlain
Philadelphia Warriors
100
1962
Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
83
2026
Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles Lakers
81
2006
Wilt Chamberlain
Philadelphia Warriors
78
1961
Luka Dončić
Dallas Mavericks
73
2024
David Thompson
San Francisco Warriors
73
1978
Wilt Chamberlain
Philadelphia Warriors
73
1962
Wilt Chamberlain
San Francisco Warriors
73
1962
Wilt Chamberlain
San Francisco Warriors
72
1962
Damian Lillard
Portland Trail Blazers
71
2023
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
71
2023
David Robinson
San Antonio Spurs
71
1994
Elgin Baylor
Los Angeles Lakers
71
1960
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
70
2024
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
70
2017
Wilt Chamberlain
San Francisco Warriors
70
1963
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.
Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.