Biggest Individual Scoring Games in NBA History: Bam Adebayo’s 83 Shockingly Overtakes Kobe

Bam Adebayo knocked Kobe Bryant a place down in NBA history on Tuesday night with his stunning 83-point game.
Action shots of Kobe Bryant and Bam Adebayo, who hold two of the three highest scoring games in NBA history. | Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images // Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Bam Adebayo made history on Tuesday night, shocking the NBA world with an 83-point outburst against the Wizards.

The game pushed Adebayo past Kobe Bryant for the second spot on the list of all-time scoring games in NBA history, trailing just Wilt Chamberlain and his legendary 100-point game.

Wilt’s 100 lives on as essentially a legend, with just a black-and-white photo to commemorate the occasion. When Kobe dropped 81, we all wondered whether it was the closest we would ever see to someone recreating Wilt’s achievement. With his monster game, Bam gave us new reason to believe that the most miraculous games basketball has to offer are still ahead.

The 80-point club is an exclusive one in the NBA, with Bam joining Wilt and Kobe as just its third member. After the win, Adebayo was asked what it meant to pass Bryant with his historic night.

“To me it’s wondering what he’d say,” Adebayo said. “To be 83 and you pass him, my mind is like, What would he say to me? Cause I always wanted to have a conversation with him. He’ll probably say, ‘Do it again.’ Just a surreal moment being in the company with somebody you idolized growing up.”

Adebayo’s 83-point game was just the 16th time in NBA history a player has eclipsed 70 points, and he’s the first to do it since Luka Dončić and Joel Embiid both reached the mark four days apart in January 2024. Wilt is the only player to do it more than once, and he did it six times, because most Wilt stats read like tall tales.

Below is a list of every 70-point game in NBA history. Who will be next to reach the mark?

Player

Team

Points

Year

Wilt Chamberlain

Philadelphia Warriors

100

1962

Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat

83

2026

Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers

81

2006

Wilt Chamberlain

Philadelphia Warriors

78

1961

Luka Dončić

Dallas Mavericks

73

2024

David Thompson

San Francisco Warriors

73

1978

Wilt Chamberlain

Philadelphia Warriors

73

1962

Wilt Chamberlain

San Francisco Warriors

73

1962

Wilt Chamberlain

San Francisco Warriors

72

1962

Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers

71

2023

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers

71

2023

David Robinson

San Antonio Spurs

71

1994

Elgin Baylor

Los Angeles Lakers

71

1960

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers

70

2024

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns

70

2017

Wilt Chamberlain

San Francisco Warriors

70

1963

TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

