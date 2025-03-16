SI

Brian Scalabrine Showed Up to A NYC Basketball Court and Dominated Social Media Star

The White Mamba can still hoop.

Mike Kadlick

Scal was hoopin'.
Former NBA power forward and 2008 Finals champion Brian Scalabrine decided to retire from basketball in 2011—but that doesn't mean he can't still hoop.

The now-46-year-old took to The Cage on West 4th Street, a well-known streetball court in Manhattan, on Saturday afternoon and faced off against George "The Messiah," a famous social media basketball player and influencer.

The game went as you might expect, with Scalabrine—colloquially known as "The White Mamba"— rumored to have won the game 11-0.

Here's a look at some of the footage:

There's levels to this.

Better yet, Scalabrine is the Celtics' color commentator for NBC Sports Boston and following his victory, traveled out to Brooklyn to call their 115-113 win over the Nets.

A man of many talents, Scal is.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

