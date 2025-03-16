Brian Scalabrine Showed Up to A NYC Basketball Court and Dominated Social Media Star
Former NBA power forward and 2008 Finals champion Brian Scalabrine decided to retire from basketball in 2011—but that doesn't mean he can't still hoop.
The now-46-year-old took to The Cage on West 4th Street, a well-known streetball court in Manhattan, on Saturday afternoon and faced off against George "The Messiah," a famous social media basketball player and influencer.
The game went as you might expect, with Scalabrine—colloquially known as "The White Mamba"— rumored to have won the game 11-0.
Here's a look at some of the footage:
There's levels to this.
Better yet, Scalabrine is the Celtics' color commentator for NBC Sports Boston and following his victory, traveled out to Brooklyn to call their 115-113 win over the Nets.
A man of many talents, Scal is.