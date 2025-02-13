Bronny James’s Best Moments From Career Night vs. Jazz
The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 131-119 in the second game of the Luka Doncic era. Luka and LeBron James were both held under 20 points, and the Jazz pulled away in the third quarter and never really looked back.
While Dalton Knecht made his awkward return to the rotation, it was another bench guy whose performance turned heads.
Yeah, that's right. The Lakers got blown out, so it was Bronny James time. Bronny came in for Knect with 7:44 remaining in the game and almost immediately missed a three. From there he basically took over, scoring a career-high nine points in the final six minutes of the game.
He made a floater with 3:12 left on the clock and then knocked down a three on the very next possession. Then with 15 seconds remaining, in a situation that Tristan Thompson certainly would have wished he just held the ball, Bronny made another three.
Bronny finished with a career high in field goals and three-pointers made, and for one brief moment looked good enough to avoid any future sports talk radio rants.
For now...