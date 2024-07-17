Bucks Star Khris Middleton Recovering From Multiple Ankle Surgeries, per Report
Milwaukee Bucks three-time All-Star wing Khris Middleton is recovering from two arthroscopic surgeries on his ankle that took place earlier this offseason, according to a report from Shams Charania and Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
The 32-year-old Middleton underwent a successful surgery on his left ankle immediately following the season that addressed an injury suffered in an early February game against the Phoenix Suns when he landed on Kevin Durant's foot while landing after a jump shot. Middleton also had an arthroscopic procedure on his right ankle in mid-June.
Both surgeries are considered to be minor clean-up procedures, and Middleton is expected to be ready for the start of next season. He has already started light on-court work, an indication that he's feeling good following the surgeries.
Next season will be Middleton's 13th year in the league. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds on 49.3% shooting from the floor and 38.1% shooting from three in 55 games for the Bucks.
Milwaukee will be relying on the health of Middleton, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo next season as the franchise attempts to bounce back after a disappointing injury-plagued campaign.