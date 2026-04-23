Bucks to Hire Familiar Face As New Head Coach Ahead of Critical Giannis Antetokounmpo Summer

The Bucks wasted zero time in searching for a new head coach after Doc Rivers opted to step down at the end of the 2025–26 season. On Thursday, reports emerged they’d found their man—and he’s a familiar face.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday afternoon that Milwaukee was finalizing a deal with Taylor Jenkins to become the next coach of the franchise. The 41-year-old was an assistant with the Bucks back in 2018–19 under Mike Budenholzer, the same year in which Giannis Antetokounmpo won his first MVP award, before getting hired as the Grizzlies coach. Jenkins lasted six seasons in Memphis, making three playoff appearances and compiling a 250–214 record during that span.

Jenkins was fired by the Grizzlies in March ‘25, an unexpected and shocking move at the time considering he had Memphis in the middle of the West playoff picture at the time.

He comes aboard in Milwaukee at a critical juncture. The relationship between the franchise and Antetokounmpo slowly crumbled over the course of the past season while losses and trade rumors piled up in equal measure; the final weeks of the year saw the two sides move into open warfare, with Antetokounmpo publicly demanding the NBA investigate his team for not letting him play. The Greek superstar could be on his way out this summer.

But for the meantime he has a new head coach in Jenkins. Antetokounmpo loved playing under Budenholzer and won a championship with him on the sideline, so perhaps this hire will begin to smooth things over between him and the Bucks.

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