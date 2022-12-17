Game day preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Utah Jazz

The Bucks are looking to redeem themselves after their worst loss of the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to host the Utah Jazz tonight in the Fiserv Forum, as they will want to redeem themselves and make up for a poor performance in their last game. But the Jazz, on the other side, won't make that an easy task.

Game preview

Although the Bucks are sitting firmly in the #2 seed with a 20-8 record, a bad taste is left in their mouth after suffering their worst loss of the season in Memphis, getting blown out by the Grizzlies 142-101.

The key for the Bucks, like always, will be the play of their MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, but unfortunately for them, the Greek Freak might miss tonight's game. Antetokounmpo already missed a few games with a knee issue earlier in the season, and that could sideline the superstar against Utah simply because of precaution.

Khris Middleton will also be out, but Jrue Holiday should be returning after a two-game absence. If Jrue is the only part of the Big 3, that will be a hefty task for the point guard to handle. The play of the supporting cast will be crucial, will all eyes pointed to the likes of Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis Jr.

On the other side, the Utah Jazz has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season. Everybody expected them to be one of the worst teams in the NBA, but Will Hardy and his team defied critics and took the #1 seed early in the season. They cooled off after the hot start, but they are still a tough team to face night in and night out, standing 7th in the tight West with a 17-14 record.

Lauri Markkanen has been the star of this team, playing the best basketball of his career and averaging 22.4 ppg and 8.6 rpg. But the secret to their success has been the team play and plethora of role players stepping up. Utah's distribution of the ball and style of play is really fun to watch, and it makes them a formidable opponent for anyone.

Injury report

Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton are out for tonight, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Serge Ibaka are questionable.

On the other side, Colin Sexton, Simone Fontecchio, and Johnny Juzang are out for the Utah Jazz.