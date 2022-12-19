Game day preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the New Orleans Pelicans

The battle between some of the best teams and power forwards in the entire NBA is upon us.

The Milwaukee Bucks (21-8) are set for their longest road trip of the season, and the first stop is going to be a game versus the New Orleans Pelicans (18-11), which will be a tough battle against one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

Game preview

After missing the last game versus Utah, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be getting back on the court and trying to lead his team to another victory. But that will be much easier said than done.

The Pelicans are one of the brightest young teams in the NBA, led by a superstar in the making, Zion Williamson. Zion is the most dominant and imposing player on the court night in and night out, using his size, strength, and build to bully opponents. But tonight he has to outmuscle the Greek Freak. You could say Giannis and Zion are the two most dominant power forwards in the NBA, as their duel will be a treat for all fans.

But both of these guys will have to rely on their frontcourt partner to help them and watch their back. Giannis has the best rim protector in the league in Brook Lopez behind him, which will help him vastly with containing Williamson, while Zion has Jonas Valanicunas, who isn't known as the best rim protector, albeit being a quality center.

But it's not all about the inside battle, as the perimeter guys will also play a huge role. The Pelicans have great depth outside, with guys like CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Herbert Jones, and Trey Murphy III playing crucial roles. Brandon Ingram is still out, and that could be a blessing for the Bucks, as Jrue Holiday and the rest of the perimeter players will have to be at their best to help Giannis in his battle with Zion.

Injury report

Khris Middleton is questionable for tonight, but Joe Ingles will be making his return from an ACL injury and debut for the Milwaukee Bucks after almost a year off the court.

On the other side, Brandon Ingram is still out, as is E.J. Liddell. Larry Nance Jr. is questionable.