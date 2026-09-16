Now that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have gone their separate ways, its time for the Bucks to start fresh and bounce back after a 32-50 season.

Many people predicts the Bucks to finish near the bottom, but with a new head coach and new pieces all around the roster, there's still some optimism for Milwaukee fans despite losing their franchise superstar.

However, even with a new beginning, it's going to be a repeat of last season if the Bucks cannot fix a glaring issue from last year. The Bucks were one of the worst rebounding teams in the league and had two different lineups that allowed some of the highest opponent rebounding percentage with at least 250 possessions.

2025-26 Poorest Defensive Rebounding Lineups...



Letting opponents eat on the glass pic.twitter.com/HhTsQ3Yn5n — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) September 11, 2026

The trend doesn't just stop on the graphic above, but also reflects on other rebounding statisics as well. Milwaukee ranked No. 28 in the NBA in total rebounds per game, No. 19 in defensive rebounds and No. 30 in offensive rebounds.

You look at the lineups in the graphic and every player for the Bucks is returning besides Antetokounmpo, while they added a player like Kel'el Ware who was apart of the highest lineup that allowed the most offensive rebound percentage.

Antetokounmpo, who played in only 36 games last season, technically led the team in rebounds with 9.8 per game, while the second-highest was Bobby Portis at 6.4 per game, then Jericho Sims at 5.5 per game. The top two rebounders from last year are now gone, while the third-highest was a backup center.

New additions may help

Milwaukee adds Ware, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakučionis who were apart of the third highest rebounding team with the Miami Heat and combined for an average 21.4 rebounds per, but center Bam Adebayo who averaged 10 rebounds per game helped played a massive role.

To change this identity of being a poor rebounding team, the Bucks will look towards Taylor Jenkins, whose teams with the Memphis Grizzlies were elite at rebounding.

Over the past seasons, the Grizzlies finished fourth in rebounds per game in 2020-21, first in 2021-22, second in 2022-23 and second in 2024-25. It became a focal point and a staple in his culture as it helped lead them to multiple high seeds and playoff appearances.

A key reason to why those Memphis teams were so good at rebounding was because they had players like Steven Adams and Jonas Valančiūnas to lead the way averaging double-digit rebounds. Of course the Bucks current don't have big body, bruising players like Adams or Valančiūnas who can excel in a rebound oriented role but do have some options.

Sims has the physical characteristics standing at 6-foot-10, weighing around 250 pounds and a 44.5-inch vertical, but as stated earlier, he's entering the season as the team's third center. The other possible player Milwaukee can turn to would be Ware.

He might not be the most bulkiest player, but standing at 7-foot and averaged 8.3 rebounds per game in his two seasons in the NBA, he's an player that has been predicted to have a big leap next season for the Bucks and can help anchor down the glass.

It's going to take a lot of work to for Milwaukee to head back into the right direction after the departure of Antetokounmpo, but one of its first prioroties should to keep teams off the boards.