Game preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Coming off a dramatic 133-129 loss in an amazing game with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks don't have too much time to reflect or rest, as they are heading to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in a back-to-back.

Game preview

This will be the first matchup of the seasons between these two teams, as the Bucks are coming to the Spectrum Center as the heavy favorites. Milwaukee is sitting 2nd in the East with a 15-6 record, while the Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA, standing 13th in the East with a 7-15 record.

The Bucks just got their 3-game winning streak cut by the Los Angeles Lakers, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo having another amazing performance (40 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) and Khris Middleton returning to action (17 points, 7 assists). Anthony Davis and LeBron James were spectacular, and Milwaukee's defense just didn't have an answer for them.

But if the Bucks get back to their league-best defense, with the added offensive production from the supporting cast, the Hornets will have a tough task of handing Milwaukee a second straight loss.

On the other side, it seems the Hornets are in full rebuild mode. LaMelo Ball has missed most of the season due to injury, and they are starting to play their young guys more and more as the season advances. However, they did win 3 of their last 4 games, and they won't just fold in front of their home crowd. Guys like Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., and P.J. Washington aren't the most prominent names, but they can get hot on every given night.

Injury report

For the Bucks, Joe Ingles is yet to make a season debut with a knee injury. Serge Ibaka and MarJon Beauchamp are both questionable with an illness. Although it hasn't been confirmed, Khris Middleton is doubtful to play in a back-to-back after finally returning from his wrist injury.

For the Hornets, Gordon Hayward is out with a shoulder injury. LaMelo Ball and Dennis Smith Jr. are both out with ankle injuries, while Cody Martin is out with a quad injury.