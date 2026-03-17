Milwaukee Bucks Need to Have That Giannis Antetokounmpo Conversation

The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to salvage the season, but Giannis Antetokounmpo has been injured for far too long. When he's been healthy, the team just hasn't been that good.

NBA power rankings across the internet suggest the Bucks are far away from reaching the level of where the playoff teams are.

NBA.com, John Schuhmann (23, down 1)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo holds his knee after dunking a basket against the Indiana Pacers. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Barring a collapse from the 10th-place Hornets, the league’s second-longest active playoff streak (nine years) will end because the Bucks aren’t making any kind of postseason push. They’re 2-8 overtheir last 10 games, with the wins coming against the Jazz and Pacers," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Bucks have lost their last seven games against teams currently with winning records, and their last win against that group came against the Cavs last month. Cleveland is back at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, and the Bucks will then head West."

The Athletic, Law Murray (22, no change)

"The Bucks continue to look sad with no true rookies on the roster, and whether Giannis Antetokounmpo plays or not. Milwaukee is now 17-19 when Antetokounmpo plays this season," Murray wrote.

Clutch Points, Brett Siegel (24, down 2)

"It is time for the Milwaukee Bucks to shut Giannis Antetokounmpo down for the season. This team is closing in on officially being eliminated from postseason play, and Giannis suffered a new injury in Sunday's win over the Indiana Pacers," Siegel wrote.

"The Bucks have only won two of their last 10 games, with these wins coming against Indiana and Utah. That doesn't really say too much about where this team stands in the NBA power rankings."

Overview

The Bucks should be credited for trying to field the competitive roster. That sets them apart from the other teams that are going to end up in the lottery this season. The Bucks want to be competitive because they have one of the best players in the world on their roster in Antetokounmpo. However, it's time to admit that the players around him simply aren't good enough.

It will be interesting to see where the Bucks end up in the lottery this offseason, but they also have to figure out whether or not Antetokounmpo will team up with that young player. There are a number of prospects in this year's class that can become franchise players, so the Bucks could get lucky, even if they end up with the 10th pick in the first round.

However, it may be time to completely tear the operation down, especially when a possible future franchise player could be coming into the organization. It should definitely be a transformative off-season for the Bucks and their struggles as of late suggest that a real shake-up could take place.