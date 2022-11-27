Game Preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Milwaukee Bucks returned to winning ways after a comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite trailing by double digits, the team's dominant second-half performance secured them their 13th win of the season. Milwaukee will now want to finish their four-game home stand with a victory as they welcome Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Game Preview

The Bucks took the Cavs to school in the second half and they turned the game around within a matter of minutes, displaying a playoff-intensity level of basketball the inexperienced Cleveland team had no answer for.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been a beast in the last three games, led his team to a victory with 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. The 2x MVP will look to carry his form against the Mavs.

The Greek Freak had a rough stretch of games, but he has bounced back spectacularly. In the last three games, he has averaged 37 PPG, 9 RPG, and 6.3 APG on 62% shooting from the field.

This is the first time we see Luka Doncic take on Giannis this season. The two superstars are the leading candidates for the MVP award. Luka has been on a mission this season, and he is leading the league in scoring, averaging 33.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 8.2 APG on 50.4 % shooting from the field.

Despite Doncic putting up ridiculous numbers, the Mavs are 9-8 after seventeen games -- they have habitually blown massive leads and thrown away winnable games. Coming off Saturday's loss against the Toronto Raptors, Dallas is now on a three-game losing streak.

Injury Report

The Bucks will be without Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton again as they are yet to recover from their injuries. Meanwhile, Pat Connaughton and Serge Ibaka are listed as day-to-day, and their status is yet to be determined.

The Mavs are expected to be at full strength.