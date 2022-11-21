Game preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Milwaukee Bucks were very close to pulling off a road victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, but they got off track in the second half and ended up losing 110-102. The team is returning home to Milwaukee to begin another four-game homestand, starting with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blatzers.

Game Preview vs. Trail Blazers

The Bucks started off winning their first 9 games of the season, setting the franchise record for the best start to a season. But in the next six games, they went 2-4, largely due to injuries -- Jrue Holiday has missed 4 games, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed three games over the stretch.

Before Jrue and Giannis went down, the Bucks were the best team in the league. They had the best defensive record and were routinely shutting down opponents. The last few games have been a letdown, but the team will be pleased that they have their stars back.

Giannis has had a rough stretch of games by his standards, and he is due for a big performance. He was outmatched by Joel Embiid in a loss to the Sixers, mostly due to a poor outing from the free throw line where he shot 4-for-15. Heading into tonight's game against the Trail Blazers, the 2x MVP is averaging 29.5 PPG and 12 RPG on 50% shooting for the season.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have been a surprise revelation. Many expected the Blazers to struggle all season long, but that hasn't been the case. Led by Damian Lillard -- 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7 assists -- Portland sits third in the west with a 10-6 record. And while the Blazers superstar is set to miss 1-2 weeks with a calf strain, the Bucks will have to bring their A game in order to beat Chauncey Billups' group led by Anfernee Simmons and Jeremi Grant.

Injury report

Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles, who are both yet to make a season debut, will miss tonight's game due to injuries. Wesley Mathews has also been ruled out.

Lillard is out; Keon Johnson and Gary Payton II also won't suit up for the Trail Blazers.