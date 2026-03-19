The Milwaukee Bucks need a win this summer.

The franchise is trying anything it can think of to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee; with the latest reports from Eric Nehm showing the Bucks superstar is out indefinitely, this season is all but over and headed for the lottery.

Anything can happen on draft lottery night; there's really no way to project what the Bucks will do until they know which draft slot they will end up in, especially in a draft class loaded with this much talent.

Will Milwaukee throw one last hail mary in hopes of keeping The Greek Freak happy by negotiating a win-now trade?



Will they look for a move that tries to contend now for five years out with a co-star still in his prime?



Or will they keep the lottery pick, hoping to find a rookie who contributes quickly to help Giannis today and offers realistic star upside potential for tomorrow?

Ebuka Okorie in W vs NC State



33 PTS

71% eFG%

8/14 2P

5/8 3P

3 AST

2 STL

1 BLK



11 PTS in P&R off 3 Pull-Up 3PA +1 layup splitting Horns defenders



Okorie's blend of pull-up threes, two-way feel, crafty handle, start stop body control burst and superpower rim-finishing is unfair pic.twitter.com/u9brOY0vDk — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 10, 2026

This Draft is so talented, Milwaukee could very well find that type of rookie deep into the lottery.

Obviously, the Top-4 are pretty much set in some order between Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Caleb Wilson, though Kingston Flemings still has made noise for that 4th spot, and other guard prospects have blown up on the college scene like LaBaron Philon, Christian Anderson, Brayden Burries, Keaton Wagler and Mikel Brown Jr.



All it takes is one team to talk themselves into anyone in the lottery, as Darius Acuff is another guard who could see his name called early on draft night.

Let's highlight one other guard who might actually end up just as good of a bet as any other guard in this class (besides Darryn Peterson)



This guard could theoretically walk into the NBA on day one and help Giannis compete by being able to run P&R offense, score on and off the dribble with or without a screen, use two-way feel to quickly process decisions, manipulate the defense with his handle and body control, and create as many shots at the rim as he does from deep as a 6'2" high-impact cerebral point guard.

4th Pick – Guards Only 2026 NBA Draft



Ebuka Okorie !



"He can finish any shot you can think of at the rim" - @beyondtheRK



"Unbelievable handle, Exceptional burst, Can shoot...

High-variance upside...

Absurd scorer" - @bjpf_



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/DMhldLWc9T — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 27, 2026

Stanford Freshman PG Ebuka Okorie would help Milwaukee bridge two timelines

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) dribbles against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Here is an excerpt from my recent deep-dive Swish Theory scouting report on Ebuka Okorie's game:

Ebuka Okorie is a lottery pick hiding in plain sight.

What ultimately stands out most about (Okorie) his game is not just his outlier super power ability to get to the rim or any spot he wants, its his complete game – his crafty handle, sound anticipation, defensive instincts, dangerously quick first step burst, masterful start-stop body control, efficient scoring versatility, clear playmaking vision, sublime shooting, smooth finishing touch, and earned confidence – combined with one other super power – his impressive decision making on the basketball court, putting all these pieces of the puzzle together.



A team-first decision-maker with the ability to get to any spot and make any shot at any time, with or without the help of a screen, who can beat you with speed and touch to stretch the floor in both directions at once, is one versatile offensive weapon.



A 6-foot 2-inch high-volume shot creator with record-high impact, record-high rim attempts, and record-low turnovers who creates advantage at will and creates shots consistently for his team, Okorie’s overall scoring versatility, pick-and-roll mastery, mean pull-up jumper, and knack for attacking the rack makes him one of the most efficient shot creators of any draft prospect.



A truly masterful point guard who can force turnovers on defense and do it all on offense; not just dribble, pass, shoot as a base skill-set, but massive potential on the ball with his ability to penetrate the paint and create good looks for his team consistently with ease off his lightning-quick first step burst, total start stop body control, flashy handle ball control, mean pull-up jumper and cerebral feel for the game.



Ebuka Okorie is the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Pick hiding in plain sight. Ryan Kaminski

Ebuka Okorie is a sleeper lottery target for any team, but especially the Bucks, for these reasons:



He helps Giannis and the Bucks fine-tune the offense today while offer realistic potential as a star scoring creator point guard in the long term.



Okorie will likely walk into the NBA and be able to run P&R offense with all the skills at his disposal; he can use his quick first step burst and masterful handle to get to the rim at will, and he can pull the defense deep with pull-up three point jumpers, he can make team-first decisions as a savvy point guard who hits play-finishers in shooting pockets.



An Okorie - Antetokounmpo would immediately become a dynamic shot creation duo that can be relied on for halfcourt offense as soon as the rookie gets up to NBA speed, which given his rapid rate of development this far, shouldn't take long.

As an ISO scorer, Okorie's ability to get buckets against any opponent, with or without a screen, on or off the ball makes his game very malleable to play off Giannis with the starters or take over running the offense at any point in any lineup.

Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie has had an electric freshman season for Stanford, bolstering his play yet again as the season goes on.



Okorie is averaging: 23.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.6 APG while shooting 46% FG, 36.3% 3PT (5.8 3PA) 83.5% FT (7.4 FTA)



Ebuka’s got the most on-ball juice in the… pic.twitter.com/6vrDQgyRKX — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) March 9, 2026

He's one of the most efficient high-volume scorers in his class, he's one of the lowest-turnover high-volume shot creator Freshman to ever play college basketball, and he's one of the highest-volume shooters at the rim of any college Freshman in recent memory as a 6'2" guard because of his ability to combine all of these attributes into a versatile multi-level scorer who can drive and kick at will, create and make tough shots at the rim, or pull up for a jumper from any spot at any time.

Okorie offers real potential to become a star scoring creator guard at the NBA level because of his combination of outlier traits in two-way feel, paint penetrating quick first step burst, and scoring touch in nearly every basketball situation; a problem solver who always seems to solve the problem because he has the tools to execute, score, pass, shoot in just about any situation.

If the Milwaukee Bucks are looking for a potential franchise point guard to build around long term who can contribute quickly as a pull-up 3pt shooting rim-attacking versatile efficient scorer and consistent team shot creator who will likely stroll right into the league and bring balance, gravity, and shot creation to their halfcourt offense, they could do a lot worse than the Stanford Freshman Guard who lead the ACC in scoring and just recorded a Top-10 impact rating in this loaded class that puts him at a Top-50 impact rating among all freshmen since 2008. (+9.5 BPM, bartorvik)