Injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable vs. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

We might not be getting a duel between the Greek Freak and KD

Tonight's Eastern conference battle between the Milwaukee Bucks (22-9) and Brooklyn Nets (20-12) will be a must-watch for all NBA fans, but unfortunately, we might be without the biggest star in the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Injury report

Khris Middleton will miss his 4th straight game due to knee soreness, as his return to the court has been up and down, and treated with a lot of caution. But the Bucks are used to playing without their 3x All-Star this season, as they can fulfill his production with various guys on the wing.

But the bigger problem for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo being placed on the injury report and labeled as questionable, also with knee soreness. The Greek Freak already missed 5 games earlier in the season with the same issues, as Milwaukee doesn't want to overwork their superstar and risk an injury, playing it safe.

But without their MVP, beating the Brooklyn Nets who are on the rise, almost fully healthy, and led by their star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be a highly challenging task for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Projected starting five and keys

Without their two stars, the Bucks will probably insert the rookie MarJon and usual 6th man Bobby Bucket into the starting lineup. Both of them have quality experience playing with the starting unit, but replicating the production from Giannis and Khris will be a steep mountain to climb.

Jrue will need to take the wheel and drive them home, but the full-team effort will be key if the Bucks want to snatch a big win in Brooklyn despite playing shorthanded.