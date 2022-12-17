Injury update: Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back to winning ways tonight against the Utah Jazz after suffering their worst defeat of the season in the last game. But it won't be easy, especially because they could be playing without their leader.

Questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz with a knee injury. He already sat out a few games earlier in the season with this issue, as this is not a new injury.

It's probably nothing serious, but more about the Bucks managing his injury and being cautious. This means that Giannis will most likely miss the game as he often does when he finds himself on the injury report.

The team needs to step

Giannis is obviously irreplaceable, bringing in 30.6 ppg, 11.1 rpg, and 5.3 apg on a nightly basis while providing stellar play both ways of the floor. With his right-hand man Khris Middleton also out, the Bucks will have a hefty job of filling in for those two guys.

Jrue Holiday should return after a two-game absence and be the focal point of the team, but he will need Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis Jr. to dominate inside, and perimeter players like Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, Jevon Carter, and Grayson Allen to step it up.

This Bucks team is deep, and tonight could be a perfect opportunity to prove it once again versus a formidable opponent.