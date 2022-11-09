Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks had a perfect start to the season and were looking to become the first team to win their first 10 since the Golden State Warriors in 2015. However, they fell to the Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks 117-98 on Monday.

The Bucks now travel to Oklahoma as they face off against the Thunder for the second and final time this season. They had won the previous matchup just a few days ago and will be looking to seal the season series.

Game Preview

The Bucks were lazy in the game against the Hawks, and they looked tired. Atlanta game was their 3rd game in four days, and they traveled back and forth. The Bucks look to return to winning ways at the second stop of their three-game road trip, before they return home, where they have a series of tough matchups lined up for them.

The Bucks were also outworked on the defensive end by the Hawks -- they have the best-rated defense this season, and that has been their identity. Getting back to playing elite defense will be the key tonight, as well as improving on their long-range shooting, which is another thing that cost them against the Hawks.

The Thunder have had a decent start to the season and are one of the top 10 defenses in the league. Milwaukee will need to vary this pesky Thunder defense, or they might end up with their second loss of the season

Injury Report

Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, and Joe Ingles are out, and they are not expected to return soon. Jrue Holiday, who twisted his ankle late in the fourth quarter against the Hawks, is also set to miss the game. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the first matchup against the Thunder, is probable.

Jaylin Williams is out for the Thunder, while Aleksej Pokusevski is listed as questionable.