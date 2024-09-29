Injury Update Reported On Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton is coming off his 12th season in the NBA (and 11th with the Milwaukee Bucks).
He finished the year with averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Saturday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported an update on Middleton's injury status.
Via Haynes: "Sources: Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton (procedures on both ankles) has not been cleared for five-on-five action with training camp commencing Oct. 1. He’s progressing nicely, but team is taking a cautious approach as he’s expected to take part in most of camp activities."
Middleton is the team's third-best player, so his health will be something to monitor closely.
He has dealt with injuries over the previous few seasons.
The Bucks finished last season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed their entire first round NBA playoff series against the Miami Heat (they lost in six games).
If Damian Lillard, Antetokounmpo and Middleton can have a healthy season, then the Bucks will be seen as a legitimate contender.
The Bucks will play their first preseason game on October 6 when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
They will open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 with a matchup against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.
Middleton has made three All-Star Games and helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.