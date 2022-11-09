3 areas Giannis Antetokounmpo can still improve in

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dominant performance in the 2021 NBA Finals. Since then, he has been universally crowned as the best in the world. But all his greatness aside, Giannis can still take his game to the next level. Here are a few areas he can still improve in.

Improved Jump Shot

Giannis has been taking massive strides as a jump shooter but is nowhere close to his best. Since his first MVP year, the 27-year-old has consistently improved his outside shot. Last year, he shot 41% from midrange, which is a massive improvement.

Still, he has miles to go in this department. His percentages have improved, but they are nowhere near the Superstar standards. If the Greek Freak gets a reliable midrange game and knocks down over 30% of his threes, he can be even more unstoppable.

Better In-Game IQ

Giannis has come a long way in this department as well. He used to dominate the ball a lot more which resulted in a stagnant Bucks offense. However, in the last few years, he has become an excellent playmaker who is more aware of his teammates. Antetokounmpo has also played more off-ball, and the results have been highly positive.

Despite this, Giannis has a ton to improve in this area. If he can become a better shooter, that should also open up the floor for him to continue making plays for others. He might never be a true point guard like former Bucks' coach Jason Kidd envisioned him to be, but a career average of 4.6 assists per game is good enough to add to his offensive versatility.

Peak Physical condition

The Greek Freak came into the league when he was 19 and became an All-Star at 22. He became a league MVP at 24 and a champion at 26. And he was nowhere close to his peak physical condition all this time.

Giannis is now 27, entering his prime, and he already looks like a beast. He still has not reached his peak physical condition and is already an unstoppable force. With how good his work ethic is, it's safe to assume Antetokounmpo still might take that next step physicality-wise. If (and does) that happen, the rest of the league better watch out.