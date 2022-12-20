3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' 128-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans

The Milwaukee Bucks welcomed Giannis Antetokounmpo back to the lineup for last night's game against the Pelicans, and it paid off in a big way. The two-time MVP had a double-double of 42 points, and 10 rebounds as the Bucks handled the Pelicans on their home floor, 128-119, to improve to 22-8, good for the best record in the Association. Here are three takeaways from the Bucks' victory.

Antetokounmpo makes his presence felt early

The Greek Freak was back in action after missing a game due to knee soreness. Looking as spry as ever, Antetokounmpo scored in various ways, making tough shots and out-muscling opponents in the paint. He easily got to the rim, scoring 22 in the shaded lane, and even hit a three-pointer for good measure. He scored 26 of his 42 points in the first half to lead Milwaukee to a 66-61 halftime lead. Antetokounmpo's latest offensive salvo was his fourth 40-point performance of the season.

Bucks' defense frustrates Zion

Zion Williamson came into the game averaging 25.5 points per game. Nobody in the league is more lethal inside, as he averages 19.1 points in the paint per outing. However, Milwaukee's defense was determined to keep the sensational power forward from getting to his spots. They used a variety of defenders—especially Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday, double teams and physical play to keep Williamson in check. He finished the night with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting and had 5 turnovers.

"He's such a big part of their offense that if he's not scoring, we have a pretty good chance at winning," said Holiday, who nailed a crucial three-pointer to hold off the Pelicans when they threatened at 114-117 with a little over a minute remaining in the game.

Joe Ingles makes his long-awaited return

Back on an NBA floor since tearing his ACL on January 30, Joe Ingles made his Bucks debut against the Pelicans. The Australian wingman did not score but had a rebound, a steal, and three assists. Once up to speed, the cagey veteran will figure out how to be a valuable asset off the bench for Milwaukee. Ingles could provide an extra shooter, more playmaking, ball-handling, and solid on-ball defense.