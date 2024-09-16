3 Reasons Why Khris Middleton Is Vital Third Star for Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE — In any analysis of the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA title chances, Khris Middleton’s durability is an X factor.
There are reasons to be curious as well as hopeful.
Middleton is 33 years old. In his past two regular seasons, knee and ankle injuries limited his availability and productivity:
- 88 of 164 games;
- four to seven fewer minutes per night;
- and a scoring average that dropped from 20 to 15 points.
And yet, in his most recent sample of work — the 2024 playoff series with Indiana — Middleton stepped up when Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard went down. Middleton averaged 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while playing 38 minutes a night. This was the three-time NBA All-Star version of Khris Middleton.
Offseason arthroscopic cleanup on both ankles was called a success. "Middleton was walking without pain or discomfort when he visited his teammates in Las Vegas for summer league action," the Athletic reported in July. He is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season.
Here are three reasons to be excited about the Bucks' offensive potential with Giannis, Dame, and a healthy Middleton.
1. He complements Lillard and Antetokounmpo
In the 21st-century NBA, the 10- to 20-foot jumpshot has become a lost art. But not for Middleton, a master of the mid-range.
Last season, there was nobody better (see list below).
When defenses focus their attention on Giannis in the paint or Lillard beyond the arc, Middleton can create his own shot and rescue a possession.
As a bonus, Middleton makes 39% of his three-point attempts.
2. Middleton in the clutch
He is unafraid of the big moment.
During Milwaukee's 2021 NBA title run, Middleton made 15 game-tying or go-ahead baskets in the fourth quarter or overtime, tying LeBron James (2007) for the most "clutch" buckets in a single postseason of the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
In the 2023-24 regular season, Middleton was the Bucks' second-leading scorer in fourth quarters after Antetokounmpo (7.8 points per game). Middleton's final-period average of 6.1 points was 23rd-best in the NBA.
3. Lower usage rate, higher efficiency
For six seasons beginning in 2017, Middleton was the Bucks' second scoring option after Giannis. Middleton's usage rate of 24.6 to 27.4 percent — the share of offensive plays that ended with Middleton taking a shot, a free throw, or committing a turnover — reflected his place in the hierarchy.
Enter Lillard in 2023-24 and Middleton became third choice. But while he took three fewer shots per night than in his All-Star seasons, he remained a reliable contributor: 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists with an effective field goal percentage of almost 57 percent.
Antetokounmpo had the NBA's second-highest usage rate (32.8 percent) in 2023-24 and Lillard was at 28.3 percent. Expect the same this season.
The Bucks will continue to count on Middleton to make the most of his fewer chances. But as the last postseason showed, if circumstances require Middleton to take on a bigger role in the offense, he is still capable.
