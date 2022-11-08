A concern for the Bucks emerges with Giannis Antetokounmpo's jump shot slump

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing some of the best basketball of his career. He is currently second in the NBA in scoring(32.6), and his team has the best record in the NBA. However, advanced stats suggest that there is one major concern in Giannis's game, particularly his jump shot.

Outside the paint, Giannis is shooting less than 30%. This is definitely not a good sign for the Bucks and Giannis.

Giannis is shooting 26% from the midrange

Giannis has been shooting 55% overall from the floor, but most shots have come from inside the restricted area. He has been spectacular in the paint, shooting an absurd 77% from that range, using his size and athleticism to force his way to the rim.

But the problem lies outside the restricted area. He is shooting a measly 26.7% from midrange. This has been a massive drop since last year when he shot 40% from that range. This trend is concerning for the Bucks, as Giannis has made huge progress regarding his touch outside the paint in the last two years. But this season has gone the opposite way.

The arrival of Middleton may ease the pressure

Giannis may be shooting less than 30% from outside the paint, but that might not be for long. His fellow All-Star Khris Middleton is set to return soon, which will ease the pressure on the 'Greek Freak.'

Middleton is an excellent shooter, and he can stretch the floor even more for Giannis. He is also an underrated passer, as the chemistry, he has with Giannis, will give the superstar forward easier looks.

We may see an even better version of Giannis with Middleton back in the lineup. But the early season stats indicate that Antetokounmpo is having a tough time shooting the ball. But knowing Giannis and his mentality, he will make it work and get back on track. When that happens, the Bucks will be even more dominant.