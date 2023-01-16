ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.

Good fit

Crowder would be a great addition to Milwaukee's current roster as they continue to keep their heads above water in spite of injuries to several key players, most notably Khris Middleton, who has played in just seven games this season. A veteran 3-and-D player, Crowder has yet to suit up for Phoenix this season due to a disagreement over his role on the team.

"Jae Crowder and Phoenix, who has been away from the Suns all season long despite their injuries and the obvious need to have him. He did not like the idea of coming off the bench this season and has stayed separated from the Suns," said Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown.

With Crowder and the Suns at an impasse, this could be the perfect opportunity for the Bucks to swoop in and add a valuable piece to their roster. If they can pull off a trade with Phoenix, the Bucks will not only get an experienced player but also gain some much-needed depth on the wing.

Stiff competition

The Bucks, though, will have stiff competition for Crowder's services. Other teams reportedly interested in acquiring him include the Miami Heat, who also have their fair share of injury problems. Miami also has a deep roster with championship aspirations, so it remains to be seen if Milwaukee can pull off a trade for Crowder before the February 9th deadline.

"Both Milwaukee and Miami are among a number of teams still tracking a possible deal with Phoenix, and I think you look at Milwaukee in particular, they brought in PJ Tucker two years ago, and that helped them win a title," shared Wojnarowski.

Crowder's career numbers will not wow anyone (9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds), but his intangibles are priceless. With his experience and hustle, he could be the missing piece for a Bucks team that looks primed to make another deep postseason run this spring. The next few weeks will prove to be very telling in terms of whether or not the Bucks can get a deal done with Phoenix.