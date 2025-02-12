Anthony Edwards Injury Status For Bucks vs Timberwolves
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time this season in this non-conference matchup.
The Bucks will look for their 29th win of the season and head on the right foot as we approach the NBA All-Star break.
Milwaukee will have their hands full for this matchup, as they could be a depleted bunch; however, they could face the Timberwolves without Minnesota's best player, guard Anthony Edwards.
Edwards is on the injury report and listed as questionable due to a hip issue.
Edwards has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to right hip soreness, and he was previously held out of Saturday's win over Portland as a precautionary measure.
If the superstar is sidelined in the first leg of the club's back-to-back set, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaylen Clark are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
Over his last five outings, Edwards has averaged 38.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.6 three-pointers, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 46.7 percent from downtown in 36.8 minutes per contest.
The 23-year-old has established himself as a superstar in the league in a short amount of time. Edwards is coming off a spectacular performance where he tallied 44 points on 13-for-28 shooting from the field, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in over 37 minutes of action against the Cavaliers.
Edwards has tallied 40 or more points in five contests this season, including in three straight appearances.
This is the first leg of a back-to-back for the Timberwolves.
In the season, Edwards is averaging 27.5 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from three in 52 games and 36.7 minutes of action.
Due to his stellar play, Edwards made his third consecutive All-Star game.
The Bucks are the underdogs in this game, with a +7.5 spread.
The Bucks have gone 10-15 away from home. Milwaukee averages 114.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.
The Timberwolves are 15-12 on their home court. Minnesota has an 8-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Bucks have been horrid lately, with a 3-7 record. The Timberwolves are the inverse, with a 7-3 record.
