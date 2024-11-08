Are Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Legit?
Eight-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has enjoyed a superlative start to his 2024-25 regular season.
In Antetokounmpo's seven healthy games this season, the 6-foot-11 superstar is averaging 31.0 points on 61.7 percent shooting from the floor and 56.6 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 12.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks a night.
Unfortunately for his team, that has yet to translate into wins. The Bucks are currently just 2-6 on the year, though they have an opportunity to improve that record when they suit up against the New York Knicks on Friday night, for the second bout of a back-to-back set of games.
Head coach Doc Rivers made a big change on Thursday night to his starting five, demoting prized free agent signing Gary Trent Jr. to a fringe bench role while elevating raw second-year prospect Andre Jackson Jr. to his old job, as the club's starting shooting guard next to All-Star point guard Damian Lillard. Jackson proved a critical two-way contributor to the club's
The 6-foot-6 swingman played 28:19, scoring seven points while shooting 3-of-4 from the field (1-of-1 from long range), passing for four assists, snagging four steals, and grabbing three rebounds.
Meanwhile, former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton is slated to return soon from his dual ankle surgeries he underwent over the offseason.
But will these changes be enough to help the Bucks rocket back into contention after such a bumpy start? On the wing, the club clearly has defensive issues that Jackson and this 33-year-old version of Middleton can't paper over, while the much-anticipated two-man game of Antetokounmpo and Lillard hasn't been nearly as unstoppable as fans and pundits anticipated.
So would Antetokounmpo, already a two-time league MVP and one-time Defensive Player of the Year and still one of the league's best players, really demand to be moved from the only NBA franchise he's ever known?
Bobby Marks of ESPN, for one, doesn't think so. And he's pretty connected.
"Anytime a team like that is struggling, there’s certainly going to be questions about the future of Giannis," Marks said. "He is not looking to be moved. Milwaukee is not looking to move him. They’re looking to try to figure out kind of what went wrong with this roster to start the season here. So, I think we can put away the fictional Giannis trade proposals for right now. There’s no concern from that front.”
If things stay this dire through maybe 30 games, however, one wonders just when Antetokounmpo will look to move on. The Bucks should be able to extract a king's sum of picks and young players for him in any deal.
