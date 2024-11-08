Bucks News: Expert Thinks Damian Lillard Could Draw Trade Interest from East Rival
The Milwaukee Bucks earned a massive win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night to push their record to 2-6 on the year. It's been a tough go for Milwaukee as the team hasn't been able to find any sort of consistency on the floor.
This has led to a lot of speculation around if Milwaukee continues to lose, would they just blow things up? It would include trading their two stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard if the front office ever did decide to make a change.
If Milwaukee did go down that path, it could open the door for a direct rival of the Bucks to go after Lillard. Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel believes that any willingness to move their stars would open the door for the Miami Heat to go after Lillard again.
"Or it could open the door for the Heat to make another run at Damian Lillard. And then the question becomes if the willingness would be similar to when the bid was considered for Dame in the 2023 offseason with Portland. For example, what previously did not stand as a question now might: Would you trade Tyler Herro, and his youth, and his significantly lower salary, for Dame? For that matter, would consideration be made for a possible three-team deal that would send Jimmy Butler to the Warriors and bring in Dame? Some of the shine appeared to have been tarnished when it comes to a player, in Lillard, who now is 34 and has three years left on his contract at $48.7 million this season, $54 million next season and a player option for $58.8 million in 2026-27. But then came Saturday night’s 41-point performance by Lillard that included 10 3-pointers. But it also came in another Bucks loss."
Before Lillard came to the Bucks, many believed that he was Miami-bound. He all but said that he wanted to be in South Beach but the Portland Trail Blazers wouldn't budge on sending him there.
If the Bucks were to make changes, the Heat would become one of the main destinations for the star point guard. While Milwaukee may not want to deal him to the Heat, they could likely throw together an interesting trade package to get the job done.
It remains to be seen what will happen but big trades could be coming if Milwaukee can't turn things around soon.
