Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Bucks Send Multiple Players Out for Paul George
The Milwaukee Bucks have some high expectations for themselves this season. Health is the most important thing for the Bucks as they approach the playoffs, as they've struggled with that for the past three seasons.
With two of the top players on their side, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, they feel like they can compete and beat anyone. However, this team has clear limitations, and their chances of being the last team standing are low.
Although that is the case now, that doesn't have to happen next season. Some significant changes could occur this summer if the Bucks fall short this season. There needs to be if they want to help Antetokounmpo cement himself as one of the greatest players ever, if he isn't already.
With that being the case, the Bucks could take a big swing this summer. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report has them doing that with this massive trade proposal.
Swartz has the Bucks trading for nine-time All-Star Paul George.
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: F Kyle Kuzma, F/C Bobby Portis, G/F Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: G/F Paul George, 2027 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick
"The Sixers should be listening to offers for George, Joel Embiid or both this offseason in an attempt to find some younger, healthier talent around Tyrese Maxey.
"Moving George isn't going to be easy with left on his deal, especially since the veteran forward will turn 35 in May.
"The Bucks are one franchise that may be desperate enough to win a title and George should theoretically fit well between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Philly will almost certainly have to throw in some draft capital as well."
Age is already a significant concern for this team, as two of its best players are over 30. Adding George, who will be 35 by next season, is not ideal.
On top of that, George is in the midst of his worst season as a pro, taking out his rookie season. His numbers have decreased across the board, and the contract he signed last summer is not aging well.
Still, the Bucks could pull the trigger on a trade for the right price. George could greatly help Antetokounmpo and Lillard on the offensive end. While George's season is not going as planned, injuries have clearly hampered him and his team. That could all change with a healthy 2025-26 season in Milwaukee.
If the Bucks season ends abruptly, don't expect anything off the table for Milwaukee.
