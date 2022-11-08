The Milwaukee Bucks' perfect start to the season came to an end as they got blown out against the Atlanta Hawks. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup after missing the game against the Thunder, but the Hawks outclassed the Bucks in the second half and picked up a major victory.

The Bucks finally got their taste of defeat after starting the season with nine straight victories, as now there is no undefeated team left in the whole NBA.

Bobby admits the Hawks had more energy than them

The Bucks were playing their third game in four days, all while traveling back and forth between cities. But still, they came out looking good, and they even had the lead at the end of the first half.

However, the Hawks took over the game in the second half and went on a massive run before putting the game to bed. Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. admitted that they just simply lacked the energy tonight.

"They got the best of us tonight. They made shots and spread the basketball around. They had more energy than us tonight. It showed." Portis Jr. concluded.

Bucks abysmal second half cost them dearly

The Bucks were terrible in the second half, playing some of their worst basketball of the season. Things turned so bad that Mike Budenholzer pulled the starters with six minutes remaining in the game.

The glaring X-factor was the Bucks' terrible % from distance, as they went 2-17 in the second half. To add to the poor shooting night, they were careless with the ball, as they turned it over 17 times.

Now the Bucks will want to recuperate and shake this loss off quickly as they head to Oklahoma in the second game of a three-game road trip to battle a young and scrappy Thunder team. Even though they won that matchup easily the other day, this won't be a walk in the park.