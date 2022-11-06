Brook Lopez has stepped up big-time for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the NBA right now. While Giannis Antetokounmpo is his usual MVP self, and Jrue Holiday has been steady and sublime, big man Brook Lopez has supplied a solid balance of accurate outside sniping and fierce interior defense, resulting in a 9-0 start for Milwaukee.

Two-way star

Lopez is playing like a man with a purpose this season. After playing in just 13 games last season due to back surgery, the 15-year veteran intends to make up for the lost time. And he's been doing just that. In the Bucks' first nine games, Lopez is averaging 13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and a league-best 2.8 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 35,4% from three-point range. His impact on both ends of the floor has been crucial for Milwaukee as they've started the season with huge wins over Eastern Conference rivals Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

While experts often rave about the Greek Freak and Holiday, Lopez has been content playing the role of modern-day center to these Bucks, spacing the floor with his long-range shooting and protecting the paint with his shot-blocking ability.

Relentless defense

One of the most critical keys to Milwaukee's undefeated start has been their defense, and Lopez has been literally at the center of it. His 2.8 blocks per game lead the league, and his 9.4% block rate has been double his career average. He's been an absolute menace in the paint, altering shots and making life difficult for opponents.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has raved about his center's presence and productivity on both ends of the floor.

"When Brook is making threes and blocking shots, the team loves him. It's just a little even extra value added besides just the obvious points," said Budenholzer.

Lopez's pairing with Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt has quietly formed the best defensive frontcourt in the entire Association. The two currently have a defensive rating of 93.5 when sharing the court — the second-lowest defensive rating of any two-man lineup that's played at least 100 minutes together this season. This has translated into one of the stingiest defenses in the league.

The Bucks have looked like the best team in the league through nine games, but we all know there's a long way to go. With 71 regular season games left to play, Milwaukee will need Lopez to continue his strong play if they want to maintain their place atop the standings. Judging by his early season performance, it looks like Brook is up to the challenge.