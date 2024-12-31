Bucks All-Star Downgraded vs Pacers with Lingering Injury
Will three-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton suit up on Tuesday afternoon in an early New Year's Eve matchup with another Eastern Conference hopeful, the Indiana Pacers?
Per the NBA's most recent injury report, the 6-foot-7 former Texas A&M swingman has seen his status downgraded to probable, as Milwaukee continues to manage his recovery from an offseason bilateral ankle injury.
Eight-time All-NBA Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered questionable to play through what's listed as a non-COVID-19 illness. AJ Johnson, Tyler Smith and Chris Livingston are on assignment with Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Key reserve swingman AJ Green has been listed as probable to play through a right calf contusion.
This story will be updated...
More Bucks: Brook Lopez Makes NBA History in First Half vs Nets