Bucks Already Discussing Extension With Key Guard, Says GM
The Milwaukee Bucks opened discussions regarding a contract extension with one of the team's key guards.
A.J. Green is about to be 26 years old and after three seasons with the Bucks, he is one of the franchise's key building blocks for the future.
The Bucks don't have many young players since most have been traded away for veterans who provide immediate contributions.
More news: Bucks GM Believes Milwaukee Frontcourt is 'As Good As Anybody' in NBA
Green is one of the team's most valuable assets, and according to general manager Jon Horst, the team is already discussing a new contract, he revealed during an interview with The Athletic's Eric Nehm.
“First and foremost, the day that he became officially eligible to have extension conversations, he was the first call I made. I called him," Horst told The Athletic.
"We didn’t dive deep into negotiations, but I just told him how much we love him, believe in him, and want him here long term. And I did the same thing with his agent, Matt Bollero, who I love and respect in this business.
“And so we’ve already made the contact. AJ wants to be here, AJ wants to figure something out. Obviously, we’ve got to figure a deal out and we have the whole season to do it. I hope it doesn’t take that long.
"I think they hope it doesn’t take that long either, but as the dust starts to settle on a pretty busy offseason, that’ll be the most important thing for us to figure out with AJ. And I know he feels the same about trying to figure it out with us.”
More news: Bucks GM Reveals Why He Made Shocking Damian Lillard, Myles Turner Moves
Every season in his career, Green has taken on a bigger role. He is a shooting guard who provides floor spacing — a key attribute for a team built around star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Green shot 42.7 percent from deep last season on five attempts per game, a solid volume which should increase again in the upcoming season.
Green played 22.7 minutes per game last season, but he should get more time on the court this year.
His demands for a new deal are unclear, but given how productive he has been for the Bucks and his fit alongside Antetokounmpo, Green is in line for a hefty payday.
More news: Bucks’ Damian Lillard Signing With West Squad in $42 Million Shocker
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.