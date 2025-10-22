Bucks Announce Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Ahead of Season Opener vs Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks could be without their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for their season opener on Wednesday.
Antetokounmpo has been downgraded to probable ahead of their season opener against the Washington Wizards.
The initial injury report for the Bucks showed that all players were available, but hours before their season opener, that has changed. Antetokounmpo has been downgraded due to lower back soreness.
The Greek Freak is set to enter his 13th season in the league after a summer of much speculation regarding his future in Milwaukee.
The nine-time All-Star’s future in Milwaukee was up in the air this summer, but that uncertainty has been pushed aside (for the moment) with the new season about to tip off.
Although Antetokounmpo has been downgraded to probable, there is not much real concern that he won't be available against the Wizards. The superstar forward's status should be confirmed as we approach tip-off.
The Bucks enter this contest as major home favorites at -8.5. According to ESPN Analytics, the Bucks have a 79.7 percent chance to win the contests and start the season off on the right note.
This contest is the first of four against the Wizards. Last season, the Bucks went 3-0 against Washington. In the overall series between the two, the Bucks have dominated, recording a 135-96 record in 231 total meetings.
Last season was a special one for Antetokounmpo, finishing third in MVP voting while averaging 30.4 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.1 percent from the field in 67 games and 34.2 minutes of action.
This story will be updated….