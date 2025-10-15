Bucks Receive Bleak Outlook From NBA Insider
Heading into this season, the Milwaukee Bucks are under a lot of pressure to perform. This could be the season that determines whether or not they are able to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks on Bucks' Potential in 2025-26
Antetokounmpo has indicated that he is willing to be moved, especially after a report came out that he allowed the Bucks to take calls from the Knicks to see if a deal could be done.
Milwaukee made some moves this offseason to help Antetokounmpo compete for a title this season. Despite those moves, one NBA analyst doesn't think that the moves will significantly help them.
NBA Analyst Doesn't Believe the Bucks Will be 'That Good' This Season
While speaking on The Ringer's "Real Ones" podcast, Howard Beck let it be known that he doesn't think those moves will make them any better.
“I don’t think the Bucks are that good. They’re good enough, they’re a playoff team, but they’re not a contender," Beck said. "And Giannis keeps just saying… ‘I want to win championships and I want to be where I can win championships.’ I don’t think that’s Milwaukee right now, as currently constructed.”
The Bucks are in a position where they desperately need to be good in the first half of the season. If they aren't, Antetokounmpo could demand to be traded to another team.
More news: Bucks Reportedly Feared Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Request Trade This Offseason
If Milwaukee was ever going to contend in the Eastern Conference, this would be the year to do it, with both the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics missing their best players.
The Bucks are Still Confident in the Roster They Have Built
Milwaukee still believes that they have a team to compete for the Eastern Conference title. If they can just get into the playoffs, Antetokounmpo is good enough to give them a shot on his own.
Turner has a wealth of playoff experience, making two deep postseason runs in the last couple of years with the Pacers. They hope that is enough to make them scary.
Beck isn't the only one who doesn't believe in the Bucks this season. Many other NBA pundits and analysts have questioned whether or not this team can truly compete for a title.
Adding Turner will be a defining moment for the Bucks, either good or bad.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.