Bucks Announce Kevin Porter Jr, Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury News Ahead of Raptors Game
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their point guard, Kevin Porter Jr, on Friday.
Porter is ruled out for the team's match against the Toronto Raptors with a left ankle sprain.
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is also on the injury report with a left great toe sprain.
Porter exited Wednesday's season opener against the Washington Wizards with an ankle injury. Prior to being ruled out of Friday's contest, head coach Doc Rivers provided this ominous update on his point guard.
“It didn’t look good, I’ll just say that," Rivers said. "We just gotta hope for the best. Looking at it, it was a pretty bad sprain.”
Rivers added that he underwent an MRI on Thursday, and given the news we received recently, it was not good.
The 25-year-old started in Wednesday's contest and left the game with 10 points, two assists, and one rebound in only nine minutes of action. It's unclear whether this injury will be for Porter, but as things stand, it's safe to list him as day-to-day.
With Porter out for at least Friday's contest, Ryan Rollins will likely start at point guard, and Cole Anthony will likely see a boost in playing time against the Raptors.
As for Antetokounmpo, he played over 27 minutes on Wednesday and was spectacular. He generated 37 points while shooting 16-of-26 from the field, 14 rebounds and five assists on the 133-120 win over the Wizards.
Antetokounmpo entered Wednesday's contest listed as probable due to a back issue.
The Greek Freak played in under 30 minutes in the contest, and it was more than enough to get the win over the lowly Wizards and his former teammate, Khris Middleton. Last season was among Antetokounmpo's best, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game during the 2024-25 regular season, and it'd be no surprise if he records similar stats in 2025-26.
Antetokounmpo is likely to play on Friday and look to lead the Bucks to a 2-0 start. Last season, the Bucks finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks shot 48.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range last season.
As for the Raptors, they finished with a 30-52 record overall and 21-31 in the East.
