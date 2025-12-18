Five questions ahead of Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to get back in the win column as they take on the Toronto Raptors at home.

After losing the last game by 45 points to the Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks have to come back with vengeance. To learn more about the Bucks' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Toronto Raptors On SI contributor Logan Struck.

What is the reason behind the Raptors’ recent struggles?

Injuries have certainly played a factor, prominently with RJ Barrett being sidelined, as well as Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley missing three combined games during this tough stretch. Luckily, Brandon Ingram continues to step up offensively for the Raptors, but they need more help across the board to make up for their injuries.

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the net against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Are the Raptors a candidate to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

In an ideal world, the Raptors could compete in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but they might not have the assets to out-bid the New York Knicks or Miami Heat. Not only that, but Toronto is likely not the premier destination that Antetokounmpo is seeking. Still, though, it would be hard to count the Raptors out.

Who is the X-Factor for the Raptors?

The Raptors’ X-Factor has been backup big man Sandro Mamukelashvili. The five-year veteran has been streaky recently, but the Raptors are noticeably better when he is able to make a big difference off the bench.

If the Raptors were to lose, what would be the reason why?

The Raptors have lost six of their last eight games, and in that stretch, they have posted the NBA’s third-worst offensive rating. If the Raptors’ offense stalls, like it has done without Barrett, then their chances to beat the Bucks significantly drop.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I predict that the Raptors are still able to go on the road and beat the Antetokounmpo-less Bucks, despite their recent cold streak. While the Bucks will likely make it a close game, there is minimal reason why the Raptors cannot walk out of Milwaukee with a win.

Tip-off between the Raptors and Bucks is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside Fiserv Forum. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

