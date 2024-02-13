Bucks assistant GM Milt Newton to be considered in Hornets' top exec vacancy

As the Hornets are looking to enter a new management leadership, the Bucks assistant GM makes it to the shortlist of considerable candidates.

An important figure in the Milwaukee Bucks' front office will be under consideration in the looming top executive hunt of the Charlotte Hornets.

Per Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer, Bucks assistant general manager Milt Newton is included in the Hornets' shortlist for their vacant general manager role in the wake of Mitch Kupchack’s consultant role transition.

“Among the people who could be candidates to keep an eye on, league sources said, are: New Orleans Pelicans GM and former Duke standout Trajan Langdon, Philadelphia 76ers GM and Duke product Elton Brand, Brooklyn Nets assistant GM Jeff Peterson, Milwaukee Bucks assistant GM Milt Newton and New York Knicks assistant GM Frank Zanin.”

Milt's executive background

Milton, 58, is a former professional basketball player who has been around the league's executive scene for over 20 years.

He joined the Bucks organization back in 2017 as an assistant general manager for the newly-named team president Jon Horst. Before that, he served for three seasons (2013-2016) as the general manager of the Minnesota Timberwolves and 10 years (2003-2013) as the Vice President of Player Personnel with the Washington Wizards.

Milton also previously worked as a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. He was also a part of Team USA and the NBA’s front office, in which he played a vital role in the formation of the NBA Developmental League.

Milt holds a robust case

Upon Kupchak’s role shift within the Hornets franchise, Charlotte is poised to enter a new and critical managing era to nurture the growth and potential of their young group led by LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges.

With his rich front office experience and familiarity around the league, Milton considerably has a solid case to demonstrate in his candidacy for the Hornets' team president opening. Given what he saw throughout his front office stay in the Bucks, he may also input his knowledge and experiences into constructing a formidable, championship-caliber team like what Milwaukee is currently featuring with Giannis Antetokounmpo.