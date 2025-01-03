Bucks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Them Move Khris Middleton For Star
After getting themselves back into a place of contention, the Milwaukee Bucks have slipped a bit recently. The team seems to be in need of a move ahead of the NBA trade deadline next spring, otherwise, this could become a truly lost season.
In a new trade scenario, the Bucks make the decision to move on from longtime star forward Khris Middleton. This choice isn't easy but Milwaukee sees a way to get a star player while also adding some extra depth as well.
After looking at the new CBA restrictions and using the Spotrac trade machine, here is what the trade proposal could look like between the Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Washington Wizards:
Bucks receive: Jonathan Kuminga and Malcolm Brogdon
Warriors receive: Khris Middleton and Jonas Valanciunas
Wizards receive: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Lindy Waters III, a 2025 first-round draft pick from the Warriors, a 2031 first-round draft pick from the Bucks, and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Warriors
This deal would certainly shift power all over the NBA. Washington would land some nice assets for two players that they were considering moving anyway.
The Warriors would get another star to pair with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. They also add some size with Valanciunas to help bolster their frontcourt for the postseason.
Milwaukee lands a future star in Kuminga to replace Middleton and they also get extra depth along the backcourt. Kuminga is just coming into his own and could give Milwaukee a young star to pair alongside their two veterans.
Kuminga is averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Putting him alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard could help extend the pairing of the duo.
Brogdon would add more help defensively and he can shoot the 3-pointer well. It would be a return to Milwaukee for the former Rookie of the Year and it could be a fresh start.
The veteran guard could help be a point-of-attack defender for this Bucks team and give them solid minutes off the bench. Brogdon is also an expiring deal, potentially giving Milwaukee some needed cap flexibility heading into the summer.
While this deal is unlikely to take place, it's certainly something for Milwaukee to think about. Losing Middleton would hurt but the Bucks are fully in to win another title.
