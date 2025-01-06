Bucks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Damian Lillard to East Rival
When the Milwaukee Bucks decided to trade for star point guard Damian Lillard, many expected them to ascend to the front of the Eastern Conference. However, it has taken some time for things to click and there is still disconnect on the floor.
Milwaukee has battled back from a poor start to the season but a recent slide has seen them resort back to old habits. The Bucks need some sort of change and even if the front office isn't likely to make a massive one, it's fun to think about.
In this new trade scenario, Milwaukee decides to part ways with Lillard and
After researching the new CBA restrictions and using the Spotrac trade machine, here is what a deal could look like:
Bucks receive: Terry Rozier, Jamie Jaquez Jr., Malik Monk, Orlando Robinson, a 2028 first-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick swap, a 2030 first-round draft pick, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Heat receive: Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Kings receive: Jimmy Butler
This trade serves all three teams, with the Heat sending Butler out West. Miami still gets to compete after trading Butler, putting Lillard with Bam Adebayo and DeRozan.
The Kings land a star to pair with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis and they can try to turn their year around. Sacramento could do well with a leader like Butler to make some noise in the West.
As for the Bucks, they get strong depth around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Rozier takes the spot of Lillard in the rotation and he has the capability of being an asset.
Much like when the Bucks won the NBA title in 2021, Rozier can act as the Jrue Holiday for this team. While he may not be Lillard level of talent, Rozier is a skilled player.
Monk gives this team a microwave scorer off the bench and helps add depth to the rotation. Jaquez Jr. could be a nice player for this team down the line and they also get multiple first-round draft picks added to their arsenal.
While the likelihood of the Bucks actually trading Lillard remains very low, weirder things have happened before. Milwaukee will need to turn things around soon, otherwise, this year could end up being another lost season for this cast of core players.
