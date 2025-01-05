Raptors Star In Danger of Missing Showdown vs Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday. The Bucks will look to get back to winning ways after losing two consecutive games and three of their last four games.
The Bucks have injury issues of their own; however, it appears that their top players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, will be available for Monday's game.
However, the same likely won't be said for the Raptors as they have one of their key players on the injury report, guard RJ Barrett.
Barrett is listed as questionable due to an illness.
Although he is listed as questionable, all signs out of Toronto suggest he'll return to action Monday following a three-game absence due to an illness.
If Barrett starts against the Bucks, it'll be the first time this season that the Raptors will have their preferred starting lineup –– Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.
The last time the Raptors guard was on the court was on Dec. 29 against the Atlanta Hawks as he recorded 17 points along with six rebounds, four assists, and shot 38 percent from the field in 30 minutes of action.
Barrett is having a solid start to the season as he is averaging 23.4 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three in 27 games and 34.1 minutes.
His 23.4 points per game lead the team.
Barrett has had a solid start to the season, and he has been huge for the Raptors, although the record doesn't reflect that.
The Raptors have struggled a ton this season, as they hold an 8-27 record and have lost four of their last five games.
The Raptors have gone 5-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.8.
As for the Bucks, they are 15-14 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the league with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.
The Raptors are shooting 46.3 percent from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.3 percent the Bucks allow to opponents. The Raptors average 112.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 118.7 the Raptors give up.
The Bucks will look to get back to their winning ways after they have had a tough stretch as of late.
