Bucks' Bobby Portis Addresses Challenges Faced This Season Before Playoff Push
The 2024-25 season hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
It’s been a rollercoaster year marked by inconsistency. The team opened the campaign with a 2-8 start, then found a rhythm, only to stumble again before regaining momentum.
It was a season filled with highs and lows, but the Bucks ended it on a high note, riding an eight-game win streak into the playoffs.
Despite the turbulence, Milwaukee seems to be finding its stride at just the right time. But while the team as a whole faced its challenges, few have endured a more difficult season—both on and off the court—than veteran forward Bobby Portis.
As the Bucks turn their focus to the postseason, Portis told Fox 6 sports anchor Lily Zhao that his mindset is simple: he’s ready to go out there and just play the game he loves.
"I done been through so much b***s*** in my life in the last year. I got thrown out of a playoff game, I got robbed, my grandma died. I got suspended for 25 games. Can't anybody knock me off my swag no more, respectfully."
The unfazed Portis was as blunt as he could be.
The 30-year-old has hit roadblock after roadblock, but he has found ways to overcome them. Now, he will look to play a vital role for the Bucks and help lead them back to a similar spot they were in in 2021.
This season has been anything but easy for Portis.
In early November, he dealt with an elbow injury that required pain management. Later that same month, his home was burglarized. Then, in late January and into February, Portis took time away from the team to grieve the loss of his grandmother.
It's been a trying year personally, adding even more weight to what was already a demanding season on the court.
Portis has been massive for the Bucks in his tenure, and he will look to continue his stellar play when it matters most.
The veteran forward finished the season playing 49 games, averaging 13.9 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three in 25.4 minutes of action.
More Bucks: Insider Predicts East Team Would Trade All Assets for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals Long-Injured Player Will Return for Pacers Series
Bucks' Damian Lillard Receives Devastating Update on Playoff Availability
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.